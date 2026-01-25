Marc Guéhi: Phil Foden and John Stones helped sway Man City move

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. (1:24)

Marc Guéhi has revealed conversations with England teammates Phil Foden and John Stones helped sway his decision to join Manchester City.

Guéhi made his City debut on Saturday in the 2-0 win over Wolves after completing a £20 million ($27m) move from Crystal Palace last week.

The 25-year-old says he had talks with "different clubs" before the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

And he hinted that chatting to Foden and Stones helped to tip the balance in City's favour.

Marc Guéhi and Phil Foden have been in touch as England teammates. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images.

"We've been talking for quite a while and obviously talked with different clubs," said Guéhi.

"I felt from conversations, through talking with some of the players here, that this was the place for me to improve, to get better and just to help as much as possible.

"Phil and John, conversations with the manager [Pep Guardiola], conversations with [director of football] Hugo [Viana] so it's been great."

Guéhi was wanted by a host of clubs at home and abroad including Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The England centre-back, who was set to be a free agent at Selhurst Park at the end of the season, was on the verge of a move to Liverpool on deadline day last summer.

The deal fell through at the last minute after Palace failed to find a replacement and Guéhi has revealed just how close he came to moving to Anfield.

"Very close, very close," he said.

"The medical was pretty much done and then it got pulled at the last minute. So, yeah, I was quite close.

"I was OK. My mindset's always move on to the next one.

"But my mindset is what will be, will be.

"God's got a plan for me. Just move on to the next one. It was just focus on what I could do for Palace.

"It feels like it's been going on forever. But, you know, I'm just glad that I got to move over the line.

"I'm really confident that this is the place for me to improve, to grow as a player. So I'm glad I could get over the line."