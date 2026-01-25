Oviedo coach says Lamine Yamal goal from 'another galaxy'

Lamine Yamal nets beautiful scissor kick for Barca Lamine Yamal comes up with an incredible scissor kick to net Barcelona's third goal vs. Real Ovieido. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Oviedo coach Guillermo Almada branded Lamine Yamal a player from "another galaxy" after the Barcelona forward's wonder goal in Sunday's LaLiga meeting between the two sides.

Yamal, 18, struck the third goal of the game with a stunning acrobatic effort from just inside the box as Barça ran out 3-0 winners at Spotify Camp Nou.

Dani Olmo and Raphinha had earlier helped the Catalan side into a two-goal lead as they leapfrogged Real Madrid to return to the top of the table.

"We are talking about a player from another galaxy," Almada said when asked to evaluate Yamal's 73rd-minute strike.

"He has so much quality and delivers in key moments in games. He is already a star that, despite his age, is able to decide matches."

Yamal's 11th goal of the season was the highlight of a match which struggled to get going at times and ended under torrential rain and thunder and lightning.

However, Barça coach Hansi Flick said he preferred the teenager's role in the first goal, when his pressing helped recover the ball to set up Olmo to score for the third time since returning from a shoulder injury this month.

"For me, much more important was what Lamine did for the first goal," Flick said in the post-game news conference.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a goal against Oviedo in LaLiga. Getty Images

"The way he pressed and how he recovered the ball lading to that goal is what we want. This was the key to opening this game and the three points.

"For me, it was more important than the third goal. But, of course, everyone loves to see the goal he scored in football and I am happy that he scored such a goal."

Madrid's win over Villarreal on Saturday had taken them to the top of LaLiga briefly after Barça's loss to Real Sociedad last weekend.

Flick conceded the victory over Oviedo was hardly a stunning return to form after that defeat, saying it is difficult for his team to always be at their best as they deal with a gruelling schedule.

"Oviedo had nothing to lose," he added. "They were brave, pressed high and we didn't play at our best level -- at least in the first half.

"The second half was better. We have game after game, a lot of travel, back late at night, it's like that. There are almost no days off. This is what you also have to see.

"Yes, it's professional football, it's normal, it's their job, but I can see team gives their best, especially in second half."

Barça turn their attention to the Champions League now when they welcome Copenhagen to Camp Nou on Wednesday knowing a win gives them a good chance of sealing an automatic spot in the round of 16.