Leicester City sack Marti Cifuentes with team in 14th place

Leicester City have sacked manager Marti Cifuentes after just over six months in charge.

Cifuentes replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy in July following his departure from QPR and the Foxes are now searching for their seventh permanent manager in just over two-and-a-half years.

First-team coach Andy King has been placed in temporary charge, the club announced.

Leicester's 2-1 home defeat to Oxford on Saturday was their 11th in the Sky Bet Championship this season and left them six points adrift of the playoffs in 14th place.

The club confirmed Cifuentes' departure in a statement on their official website and chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said a "difficult" decision had been made in the Foxes' best interests.

Srivaddhanaprabha said: "This has been a difficult decision and not one I have taken lightly. I would like to thank Marti for the total commitment he has shown during his time at Leicester City.

"He gave everything to the role and worked tirelessly to help us achieve our targets.

"However, I believe this is the right step at this time to improve performances and results, and to act in the best interests of Leicester City Football Club. Marti leaves with our thanks and our best wishes for the future."

Leicester were charged with breaching EFL financial rules in May last year and face a possible points deduction.

The Foxes have failed to mount a promotion challenge following Premier League relegation in 2023, while the club has been unable to strengthen their squad in the last two transfer windows.