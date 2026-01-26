Injured Giovanni Reyna misses Gladbach loss to Stuttgart

Open Extended Reactions

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany -- Giovanni Reyna missed Borussia Mönchengladbach Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Sunday because of muscular problems.

The 23-year-old United States midfielder was unavailable at short notice for the match, which Gladbach lost 3-0 at home with American compatriot Joe Scally scoring an own-goal.

Reyna has struggled with injuries in recent years. He switched to Gladbach in the offseason after falling out of favor at Borussia Dortmund and missed almost a month with a thigh injury sustained in September.

Gladbach, currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga, did not specify the extent of his latest injury. Reyna had come on as a substitute in Gladbach's previous match, a 0-0 draw with Hamburg on Jan. 17.

Mauricio Pochettino called Reyna back into the U.S. side for friendlies in November and he responded with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Paraguay in his first start in over a year. Reyna then came on as a substitute in the USMNT's shocking 5-1 win over Uruguay three days later.

Reyna passed his father Claudio Reyna's number of career international goals in November in the game against Paraguay.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.