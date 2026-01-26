Stats: Mbappe joins Ronaldo on 21, Man United's first in 21 years, Milan's 21 best in Europe

Open Extended Reactions

An action-packed weekend of football saw plenty of defining results across Europe's Top 5 leagues. Arsenal saw their lead atop the Premier League table cut to four points after a 2-3 loss to Manchester United at home, while Manchester City and Aston Villa picked up wins. Liverpool suffered a last-gasp defeat to Bournemouth, while Chelsea remained in the hunt for top four places with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

It was status quo in LaLiga as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all picked up wins, but Internazionale opened a five point lead atop Serie A thanks to a 6-2 win over Pisa, while AC Milan and AS Roma played out a 1-1 draw as Juventus defeated Napoli 3-0.

Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich saw their lead over Borussia Dortmund drop to eight points after a first loss of the season against FC Augsburg, while Paris Saint-Germain went back atop Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win over Auxerre as Marseille defeated title challengers Lens 3-1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

24

The defeat to Manchester United was Arsenal's first loss after scoring first this season. Arsenal had previously won all 24 games in which they scored first in this season in all competitions.

3

Arsenal dropped 3 points from a winning position against Manchester United -- that is more than they had dropped from winning positions this entire Premier League season (2).

6

Man United extended their PL unbeaten streak to 6 games, the club's longest since Nov. 2022-Jan. 2023 (also 6).

29.4

Matheus Cunha scored his second-farthest goal in Premier League (from 29.4 meters) after a goal he scored from 29.7 meters as a Wolverhampton player against Man United.

2+

This was the first time since October 2008 (Tottenham - Jermaine Jenas and David Bentley) that a visiting side scored 2+ goals from outside the box in a Premier League game against Arsenal.

83

This was also the first time Arsenal conceded three times in a Premier League game since December 2023 against Luton Town (4-3 win), ending a run of 83 league matches without doing so.

3

This was only the second time that Arsenal conceded three times in a Premier League home game with both Gabriel Magalhães & William Saliba starting after a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in February 2023.

6/117

Arsenal conceded three goals in a Premier League home game under Mikel Arteta for only the sixth time, with this his 117th such match.

20 and 26

Arsenal have scored 20 goals from corners and 26 set-piece goals this season - both the highest in Europe's top 5 leagues (all competitions).

21

Manchester United last came from behind to win away to Arsenal in the Premier League in February 2005 at Highbury (won 4-2), 21 years ago.

Bryan Mbeumo is the first Manchester United player to score against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022-23 �� pic.twitter.com/PLRQqyNkvf - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2026

1 and 50

Bryan Mbeumo became the first Manchester United player to score against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022-23, and first to do so in his debut campaign at the club since Robin van Persie in 2012-13. Mbuemo also brought up his 50th Premier League goal with his strike against Arsenal.

3

Liverpool conceded an injury-time winner for the third time this season in the league - their most ever in a single PL campaign. Liverpool have conceded five injury-time goals this season, all of which have resulted in dropped points (3L, 2D).

13

Liverpool saw their 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions come to an end, the club's first loss since Nov. 22. The club are 20 points worse off after 23 PL games compared to last season.

12 and 16

Since making his Chelsea debut in July 2025, João Pedro has both scored more goals (12) and been involved in more goals (16) than any other player across all competitions for the club.

18y 276d

Estêvão (18y 276d) is the second youngest Chelsea player to score and assist in a Premier League match, and youngest since Neil Shipperley (18y 164d) v Wimbledon in April 1993.

13

Aston Villa have scored 13 goals from outside the penalty area this season, the most in Europe's top 5 leagues. Those 13 goals from outside the box are also the club's most in a top-flight season since 2007-08 (16).

70

Fulham's game-tying goal by Samuel Chukwueze came off a 70-meter pass (76.5 yards) from Joachim Andersen. That is the longest distance on an assist in the Premier League since May 2025 (Brentford's Mark Flekken 78.4 mts).

20+

Kylian Mbappé has joined some elite company in Real Madrid history -- Mbappé is the 7th player in Real Madrid history to score 20+ LALIGA goals in his first two seasons at the club, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Hugo Sánchez, Ferenc Puskas, Pahiño and Ronaldo Nazario to achieve the feat.

Overall, he is the 10th player in Real Madrid history to score 20+ goals in consecutive LALIGA seasons (others are Karim Benzema, Gonzalo Higuaín and Pruden).

25

Kylian Mbappé (25) has made the most league goal contributions across Europe's Top 5 leagues this season, along with Harry Kane. They both have scored 21 times and made 4 assists. Erling Haaland (20G, 4A) and Michael Olise (10G, 14A) are not too far behind with 24 goal contributions.

7

Kylian Mbappé has scored 7 penalties in each of his 2 LALIGA seasons. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two players with most penalties scored in LALIGA history. Ronaldo had 7+ PK goals in 3 seasons, while Messi did it just once.

Since he joined Real Madrid, only Harry Kane (15) has more PK goals among players in Europe's top 5 leagues than Mbappé (14).

0

Real Madrid kept their first clean sheet away to Villarreal since a 2-0 win in September 2014.

22

Lamine Yamal scored the 22nd LALIGA goal of his career, now one away from tying José Iraragorri (23) for second-most all-time by a player before turning 19 years old. Raúl González leads the way with 28 league goals before turning 19.

41

Barcelona have now scored in 41 consecutive LALIGA games, which stands as the third-longest streak in league history. Only 2016-17 Real Madrid (54) and 2012-13 Barcelona (64) have more.

615

Julián Álvarez is currently on a 615-minute scoring drought, the longest of his senior career since 678 minutes in March-April 2024 with Man City and Argentina.

4

David López's own goal was the fourth OG in favor of Atletico Madrid, the most of any team in LALIGA this season (Sevilla had 3).

127

Lautaro Martínez has now scored 127 Serie A goals, one goal shy of tying Alessandro Altobelli for the fourth-most among Inter Milan players in the competition.

21

AC Milan extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to 21 games, which is currently the longest in Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

7

Milan have conceded 7 penalties in the Serie A this season, more than any other team.

Bayern Munich suffered their first Bundesliga loss to Augsburg, who were 13th in the table �� Michael Olise had a chance to equalize in the final seconds but hit the crossbar �� pic.twitter.com/3h6clbP09t - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2026

27

Augsburg's win snapped Bayern's 27-game league unbeaten streak. Augsburg has ended both of Bayern's longest unbeaten streaks in Bundesliga history, having also snapped a 53-game streak in April 2014.

This was Bayern's first Bundesliga loss this season, their last defeat in the league came in March 8 vs Bochum when they also blew a second-half lead at the Allianz Arena (L 3-2).

15

This was the first time in the last 15 seasons that Bayern Munich lost a Bundesliga match after leading in the final 20 minutes. The last time Bayern Munich lost a Bundesliga match after leading in the final 20 minutes was against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 20, 2010 (0-1 to 2-1, Tsoumou 87', Fenin 89').

1

Endrick scored a hat trick in Lyon's 5-2 win. He became the first player 19 years or younger with a Ligue 1 hat trick since Kylian Mbappé in 2018 with PSG, against Lyon.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.