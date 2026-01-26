Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. (1:24)

Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold is being targeted for a return to the Premier League with Manchester City, while Chelsea want Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers to join forces with Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled to establish himself in the first team since moving from Liverpool in the summer. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

- Manchester City are keeping tabs on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid uncertainty about the right-back's future with Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. While there is frustration around how his debut season with Madrid has gone so far, starting just five LaLiga matches this season amid various injury problems, the 27-year-old is determined to fight for his place at the Bernabéu. City haven't made a formal offer yet but are carefully assessing the situation, although a move for the England international would be expensive as he only signed a six-year contract in the summer following is free transfer from Liverpool.

- Chelsea want to reunite Cole Palmer with friend and Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, TEAMtalk reports. Reports emerged last week that Manchester-born Palmer is homesick, leading to links with Manchester United, but the 23-year-old won't push for a move away from Stamford Bridge and will have his long-term situation assessed in the summer. While some could view Rogers as a potential replacement for Palmer, TEAMtalk reports that Chelsea want the pair to play together.

- Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is getting closer to joining Liverpool and the 21-year-old is keen to join the Reds on a five-year contract, according to Nicolo Schira. The England international has been linked with various clubs due to his impressive performances at Selhurst Park, most notably Manchester United.

- Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Stade Rennais centre-back Jérémy Jacquet for next season having activated their recall clause to bring Aaron Anselmino back from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Blues face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich to recruit the 20-year-old in the summer.

- Juventus are focusing their attention on Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. This comes with La Gazzetta also having reported that Juve director Giorgio Chiellini has written off any chance of Juventus bringing in Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who is also a target for Everton and Sevilla. Elsewhere, Nicolo Schira reports that Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has already agreed personal terms for a four-year contract with the Bianconeri, although the Eagles want a permanent €35m departure while Juventus want a loan with an option to make the deal permanent that becomes an obligation if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain could compete with Barcelona to permanently sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read remains high on Bayern Munich's list for the summer and the Bavarians have already held concrete talks with the 19-year-old's agent, but they will still face competition to complete the signing. (Florian Plettenberg)

- West Ham United could reignite their long-term interest in Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire if a new contract at Old Trafford isn't agreed upon. (Football Insider)

- Everton striker Beto has been offered to Juventus by an intermediary. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are all monitoring Fulham winger Harry Wilson's situation. (Caught Offside)

- Vasco da Gama striker Rayan is set to have a medical on Monday ahead of joining AFC Bournemouth in a deal worth £24.7m plus add-ons. (The Athletic)

- Corinthians forward Memphis Depay has been the topic of inquiries from several Gulf clubs including Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl. (Footmercato)

- Aston Villa have opened talks to try to sign Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi as a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan are ready to attempt to sign Lazio centre-back Mario Gila this transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma want to sign Atlético Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri, although Los Colchoneros will only let the 23-year-old leave if they can find a replacement. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Roma have been linked with another left-back having opened talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers for David Møller Wolfe. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus and Napoli both have their eyes on Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sánchez. (Tuttosport)

- Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Borussia Monchengladbach for goalkeeper Jonas Omlin to join them on loan until the end of the season. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Sevilla's negotiations with Marseille for striker Neal Maupay are now at an advanced stage. (Footmercato)