Man United need someone 'bigger and better' than Michael Carrick - Roy Keane

Roy Keane has maintained that Manchester United need someone "bigger and better" as permanent manager, despite interim boss Michael Carrick leading the side to wins over top of the table Arsenal and Manchester City.

Carrick, who was appointed boss until the end of the season in early January when Ruben Amorim was sacked by the club, is unbeaten so far after beginning his reign with a statement Manchester derby win.

And the former United midfielder got the better of Mikel Arteta for the second time on Sunday after also recording a win against Arsenal in his previous spell as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in 2021, during which he earned a point at Chelsea and an away win at Villareal in the Champions League.

But his success in the United dugout is not enough for Keane, who believes Carrick is not the right man long-term at Old Trafford.

"Two great performances but anyone can win two games," Keane told Sky Sports

"If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn't be giving him the job. I still would not be convinced he's the man for the job. Absolutely not.

"They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager you feel can get them winning league titles.

"Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It's not enough for me. I don't believe he is the man to get them winning league titles."

Keane did provide some praise for his former side and their new manager though, claiming the performance at the Emirates felt "a bit like the old days" of United's Premier League dominance.

"Considering where they are and where they have been, they had a bit of swagger and calmness to their play," he added.

"Two brilliant strikes and players off the bench had a big influence. You see the United fans in the corner, it's a bit like the old days.

"Carrick has done really well. Two brilliant performances. They showed real quality."