Mikel Arteta 'panicked' in Arsenal's defeat to Man United - Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes that Mikel Arteta "panicked" during Arsenal's 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

After going ahead through a Lisandro Martinez own goal, strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu put Arsenal behind with Arteta making a quadruple change just before the hour mark in an effort to change the game.

It was to no avail though as despite a late equaliser from Mikel Merino, Matheus Cunha secured the three points for United with a sensational strike in the dying stages.

And former United and England forward Rooney was critical of Arsenal's approach in their defeat and Arteta's decision to make a host of changes in the second half.

"I think there was a panic," Rooney said.

"I think Arteta is brilliant and I've praised him a lot but I think he panicked after Man United went 2-1 up and to make four changes at once.

"I think he's panicked and rushed those changes, rather than let Arsenal try and get back into the game with the players they had on the pitch, and it didn't pay off.

"You can see the closer it gets to the end of the season, it's going to be a challenge, a real challenge, Arsenal in my opinion are still favourites to win the league but I don't think they're going to have it all their own way."

Arsenal have brought in the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke in forward positions in the last 12 months but Rooney doesn't believe Arteta's big players have done enough this season.

"Any team who's top of the Premier League or trying to win the league, we used to have it at United, teams will sit back on you all the time, and make it difficult for you," he said.

"That's why your star players, they are the players who need to find space and these pockets of space and know how to play in those tight areas which I think Arsenal have struggled this season a little bit.

"Yes they have scored from a set-piece [against Man United] but that's still part of the game, a big part of the game, I don't think that's an issue for them."