Real Madrid loanee Endrick after first hat trick: 'This is just the beginning'

Endrick feels vindicated to have moved to Lyon after scoring the first hat trick of his career in the club's 5-2 league win at Metz.

Choosing to leave on loan from Real Madrid midway through the season after a lack of playing time, the Brazilian forward now has has four goals and an assist in just three games for the French team.

"That was the first hat trick of my life, I'm very happy, truly," Endrick, 19, said after Sunday's game.

"It was an incredible match. I'll keep the ball from that game at home. It's an incredible day in my life."

When asked about those who questioned his decision to leave Madrid and move to Ligue 1 six months before the World Cup, he said: "I think it's been really great playing in this league [Ligue 1]. It's strong and physical, with a lot of aggression. I like that.

"It wasn't a mistake [coming to Lyon]. Life is like that. My life has always been difficult, it's never been easy. I stay strong with the strength I receive from the people around me. This is just the beginning. People have always told me that Lyon is a great team and that I should come and play here, and the truth is that the team is, indeed, very good."

Endrick made 22 LaLiga appearances during his first season at Madrid, the club he moved to in July 2024 from Palmeiras but only appeared three times in all competitions this term for Los Blancos.

He took advice from Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti before joining Lyon.

"Lyon is a great place, I'm very lucky and I feel really good here," Endrick said.

"This hat trick is very important to me, it helps the team win and I'm really pleased. I can contribute to the team and I feel like I belong. It's like God told me this was the right place for my career. Every day, every moment, I never could have imagined it, and now it's a reality.

"There's a great understanding with my teammates, the fans, and the staff as well.

"We're going to keep working even harder and we're already focused on the next match."

Sunday's win was Lyon's eighth straight triumph in all competitions. Lyon are fourth in Ligue 1, nine points adrift of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.