Amad Diallo aims cheeky dig at Arsenal fan after Man United win

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo sent a playful dig towards Arsenal after his side's 3-2 win at the Emirates on Sunday night.
Diallo started the game in north London, his second after returning to Old Trafford from the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, and made way for Noussair Mazraoui as United looked to see out the win late on.
Despite going behind early, goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu before a late stunner from Matheus Cunha meant it was a successful trip down to the capital for the travelling United fans.
And replying to an Arsenal fan on X, Amad Diallo poked fun at Arsenal's set-piece strength this season, with Arteta's side having scored 25 goals from set pieces in all competitions this season -- the most by any team in Europe's top five leagues.
"Your [Arsenal] only hope is corner," Diallo wrote on X.
Arsenal's set-piece superiority was on show once again on Sunday with Mikel Merino equalising in the final ten minutes courtesy of a Bukayo Saka corner, bit it wasn't enough to save the game as Michael Carrick secured his second win in two so far as United's interim boss this season.
- Beating Arsenal puts Man United into Premier League title race
- United need someone 'bigger and better' than Michael Carrick - Keane
- Mikel Arteta challenges 'poor' Arsenal after Man United loss