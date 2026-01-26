Amad Diallo aims cheeky dig at Arsenal fan after Man United win

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:09)

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo sent a playful dig towards Arsenal after his side's 3-2 win at the Emirates on Sunday night.

Diallo started the game in north London, his second after returning to Old Trafford from the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, and made way for Noussair Mazraoui as United looked to see out the win late on.

Despite going behind early, goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu before a late stunner from Matheus Cunha meant it was a successful trip down to the capital for the travelling United fans.

And replying to an Arsenal fan on X, Amad Diallo poked fun at Arsenal's set-piece strength this season, with Arteta's side having scored 25 goals from set pieces in all competitions this season -- the most by any team in Europe's top five leagues.

"Your [Arsenal] only hope is corner," Diallo wrote on X.

Arsenal's set-piece superiority was on show once again on Sunday with Mikel Merino equalising in the final ten minutes courtesy of a Bukayo Saka corner, bit it wasn't enough to save the game as Michael Carrick secured his second win in two so far as United's interim boss this season.

