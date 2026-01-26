        <
        >

          Amad Diallo aims cheeky dig at Arsenal fan after Man United win

          play
          Frank Leboeuf: This performance was like the 90's Man United (1:09)

          The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League. (1:09)

          • ESPN
          Jan 26, 2026, 10:31 AM

          Manchester United forward Amad Diallo sent a playful dig towards Arsenal after his side's 3-2 win at the Emirates on Sunday night.

          Diallo started the game in north London, his second after returning to Old Trafford from the Africa Cup of Nations in mid-January, and made way for Noussair Mazraoui as United looked to see out the win late on.

          Despite going behind early, goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu before a late stunner from Matheus Cunha meant it was a successful trip down to the capital for the travelling United fans.

          And replying to an Arsenal fan on X, Amad Diallo poked fun at Arsenal's set-piece strength this season, with Arteta's side having scored 25 goals from set pieces in all competitions this season -- the most by any team in Europe's top five leagues.

          "Your [Arsenal] only hope is corner," Diallo wrote on X.

          Arsenal's set-piece superiority was on show once again on Sunday with Mikel Merino equalising in the final ten minutes courtesy of a Bukayo Saka corner, bit it wasn't enough to save the game as Michael Carrick secured his second win in two so far as United's interim boss this season.

          - Beating Arsenal puts Man United into Premier League title race
          - United need someone 'bigger and better' than Michael Carrick - Keane
          - Mikel Arteta challenges 'poor' Arsenal after Man United loss