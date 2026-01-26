UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw: When is it, how does it work, who is involved, when are fixtures, how to watch in UK, start time

Open Extended Reactions

The draw for the next round of the Champions League takes place on Friday.

The 2025-26 knockout phase draw will take place on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. GMT at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw including how it works, who is involved, when the knockout fixtures take place, and how to watch it in the UK.

Which teams are involved in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw

The 16 teams who finished from ninth to 24th in the league phase will be drawn on Friday Jan. 30 for knockout ties against each other.

The top eight teams from the league phase qualify automatically for the last 16. This means they gain a valuable rest by avoiding a playoff tie.

play 1:59 Which teams have under achieved in the Champions League? The ESPN 'FC TV' crew debate which team had the worst performance in the UEFA Champions League.

How the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw works

Four teams will be seeded for the draw, and four will be unseeded.

The teams who finished ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th in the league phase will be seeded. The teams who finished 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th in the league phase are unseeded.

Seeded teams are divided into pairs, and unseeded teams are divided into separate pairs.

Teams who finished 9th and 10th in the league phase will be drawn against the teams who finished 23rd and 24th.

Teams who finished 11th and 12th in the league phase will be drawn against the teams who finished 21st and 22th.

Teams who finished 13th and 14th in the league phase will be drawn against the teams who finished 19th and 20th.

Teams who finished 15th and 16th in the league phase will be drawn against the teams who finished 17th and 18th.

Can two Premier League teams meet in the knockout phase?

Yes. Teams can play another team from the same national association in the playoff phase.

Teams could also be drawn to play a team they have already played in the league phase.

When are the UEFA Champions League knockout matches?

Ties are two legs.

The seeded team will play the second leg at home. Each team is expected to play once on a Tueday and once on a Wednesday.

First legs will be Feb. 17 and 18, 2026

Second legs will be Feb. 24 and 25, 2026

The eight clubs who win in the next round of the Champions League playoffs will qualify for the last 16, where they will be joined by the top eight clubs from the league phase.

play 1:48 Slot: Liverpool are very competitive against any team in the world Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks ahead of their clash with Bournemouth and the quick turnaround following midweek Champions League action.

What is the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League schedule?

Knockout phase playoffs

First legs: Feb. 17 and 18

Second legs: Feb 24 and 25

Round of 16

First legs: March 10 and 11

Second legs: March 17 and 18

Quarterfinals

First legs: April 7 and 8

Second legs: April 14 and 15

Semifinals

First legs: April 28 and 29

Second legs: May 5 and 6

Final

May 30 in Budapest

How to watch the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw in the UK

The Champions League knockout phase playoff draw will be streamed live by UEFA on their website on Friday Jan. 30. It is due to start at 11 a.m. GMT.

Viewers in the UK can also watch via the Champions League app.

ESPN will provide live updates so you don't miss a thing.