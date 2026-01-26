Bournemouth vs Liverpool: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool play their final UEFA Champions League fixture in the league phase, when they host Qarabag at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool come into the game after seeing their 13-game unbeaten run snapped on the south coast at the weekend, as they lost 3-2 to Bournemouth, after a conceding a last-gasp winner to Amine Adli. Liverpool went into that game with a sense of confidence and belief after an excellent 3-0 away win in the Champions League against Marseille last week, a result that put them in charge of their own destiny, in terms of finishing in the top eight.

However, it was back to square one against Bournemouth as a combination of defensive errors and a lack of penetration in the final third left Liverpool licking their wounds and, by the end of the weekend, saw them drop from fourth to sixth in the Premier League.

Qarabag haven't been in the Champions League this year to just make up the numbers. While it is a huge occasion for the Azerbaijan club to be playing at Anfield, they have a job to do. Qarabag are in 18th place in the Champions League standings, and a positive result will see them qualify for the knockout stages, which will be a monumental achievement.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sports 2 in the U.K., CBS/Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLiv in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 8:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 6:00 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (Slovakia)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

Injury and Team News:

Liverpool

Federico Chiesa, F: knock, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D: rib, DOUBT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT for the season

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT for the season

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT, est. return unknown

Qarabag

Kady Malinowski, M: leg, DOUBT

Talking Points

A must-win for Liverpool

Liverpool's win at Marseille confirmed that they will be in the knockout stages, but they have got to have their eyes set on bigger targets. The first of those is finishing in the top eight, for which Liverpool need to win. A draw might be enough for the top eight, but in that case, they will be nervously looking over their shoulders at other results from around Europe on Wednesday.

Read: How teams can qualify for 2025-26 Champions League knockouts

A win for Liverpool would also mean that they finish within the top four, and that would mean that they would play the second legs of their Round of 16 and quarterfinal (if they qualify) at home. So, far from being the dead rubber that it was against PSV Eindhoven in their last league phase game last season, there is plenty for Arne Slot's team to play for in this one.

Which Liverpool will turn up?

Liverpool have been Jekyll and Hyde for most of the season, so far. They have turned in some impressive performances, most notably in wins against Real Madrid and Inter Milan, but they were also beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in their last Champions League game at home.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

The last week has been a microcosm of Liverpool's whole season. They were so impressive in Marseille last week but then failed to build on that, and were punished in Bournemouth. It is that inconsistency which has plagued the defence of their Premier League title, and has also put them in danger of missing out on next season's Champions League altogether.

They need to build some kind of consistency in performances, and that will only come with confidence. Liverpool have a tricky run of Premier League fixtures coming up after this, with games against Newcastle United, Manchester City and Sunderland, so they will be hoping that a good performance against Qarabag gives them some much-needed momentum and confidence.

Liverpool's injury woes don't seem to stop

Liverpool pulled the plug on a potential move for Andy Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur this week, amid concerns over their squad depth, particularly in the defence. Robertson came off the bench for the start of the second half in the game at Bournemouth, and Slot later said it was because Kerkez had to be withdrawn as he was considered in the "red zone" -- when players are at most risk of injury.

Getty

In addition, Joe Gomez also suffered an injury in that game against Bournemouth, following a collision with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, which meant that he too had to be withdrawn, with Wataru Endo replacing him. Ibrahima Konate has been absent for a week, for personal reasons following a family bereavement.

It is unclear yet if Konate will be back, but if he isn't, then Liverpool would be reduced to having just four recognised senior defenders in their squad -- Virgil van Dijk, Jeremie Frimpong, Robertson and Kerkez.

Qarabag are no pushovers

Qarabag's last-gasp win against Eintracht Frankfurt last week has kept them right in the hunt for a spot in the knockout stages, after what has been an impressive campaign from them in Europe this season. They might not be leading their domestic league as they're so used to doing but a place in the Champions League's knockout stages would be a special achievement for the club.

They've taken a point off Chelsea earlier this season and also beat Benfica, so Liverpool will have to be wary of them. Their young Colombian striker Camilo Durán scored twice last week against Frankfurt, and against an uncertain Liverpool defence, he will fancy his chances of adding to his tally at Anfield on Wednesday night.

