Marseille president asked his mum before signing Mason Greenwood from Man United

Open Extended Reactions

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has revealed that he checked with his own mother before approving the signing of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United in 2024.

Greenwood, who was seen as one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League a few years ago, was suspended by United in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour.

Criminal charges against him were dropped in February 2023 after the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

He never made another appearance for United, and spent a season on loan at Getafe in LaLiga before a permanent move to Marseille in 2024, where he has since scored 33 goals in 54 appearances.

And Longoria has now said that he asked his mother before sanctioning the controversial deal that saw the once-capped England forward arrive in Ligue 1.

Pablo Longoria (left) with Mason Greenwood during his unveiling at the club in 2024. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

"For me, it's correct to speak openly about it [signing Greenwood]. Creating taboos in life is never positive," he told the Telegraph.

"For us it was a massive market opportunity from a sporting perspective where we analysed, very carefully, what really happened.

"In that case, having done due diligence and having all the information ... I called my mother.

"And I said 'what do you think, knowing all the situation?' And my mother, who used to work in the prison system in Spain, having a very innovative prison system model in Spain -- she was recognised with the medal of the state -- so I ask her, having all this information, 'what would you do in my position?'

"She said to me 'do it,' with all the information. It was important because I wanted someone who doesn't have the incentive of the sport, because the [Greenwood's] talent is there, that her only incentive is the good of her son. As a man, not as a president.

"And, for me, it was very important that she said to me, knowing all of this, 'do it'"

- Greenwood: What's the latest at Marseille, and will he go to the World Cup?

- Greenwood scores again as Marseille brush aside Angers

- Mason Greenwood at World Cup would be 'farce,' not 'fair' - Jamaica players

The signing did not come without opposition however, with the Mayor of Marseille even voicing his disdain at the time, saying Greenwood's behaviour was "unspeakable and unacceptable."

Longoria said he was aware of the widespread criticism aimed at his club but can "sleep at night" after taking what he has labelled as the right decision to bring in "one of the best players in the world."

"Deal with that. Yes, I know that there is criticism. I know that the situation, it's so many times, potentially reputational [damage]," he said.

"But ... If you think that you are taking the right decision, with the right level of information, and from a human perspective as well, because Mason, he's a good kid, seriously. From that time, I sleep at night.

"I'm proud of the performances, I'm proud of the personal development he's having which is important, I'm very proud of Mason, not when he's scoring, but when he's doing a defensive effort which is helping a lot the team.

"This is the moment when I'm fully satisfied with Mason because I think he's improving in that, he's one of the best players in the world."