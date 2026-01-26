Heading ball 'likely' contributed to Gordon McQueen's brain injury - coroner

Open Extended Reactions

Heading a football "likely" contributed to the brain injury which was a factor in the death of former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen, a coroner has found.

McQueen - who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds during a 16-year career -- died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

Gordon McQueen died in 2023 aged 70 and a coroner has now found CTE as a likely factor. Evening Standard/Getty Images

The cause of death was pneumonia as he had become frail and bed-bound for months, the inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, heard earlier this month.

That frailty was due to a combination of vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), coroner Jon Heath said.

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion on Monday, finding that McQueen died from pneumonia as a consequence of mixed vascular dementia and CTE.

He said: "It is likely that repetitive head impacts sustained by heading the ball while playing football contributed to the CTE."