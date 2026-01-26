Gotham signs Florida State star Jordynn Dudley - source

Open Extended Reactions

American forward Jordynn Dudley, a two-time NCAA champion with Florida State University, has signed for Gotham FC, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN.

Dudley has signed with the 2025 NWSL and Concacaf champions through 2028 and is with the team in London as it prepares for the first FIFA Women's Champions Cup.

Dudley was named an All-American all three years of her college career, marking the first time an FSU player has earned the honor three times.

FSU standout Jordynn Dudley has signed for Gotham FC, sources told ESPN. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

The 21-year-old announced earlier this month that she had decided to turn professional and forgo her final year of college eligibility.

She is arguably the top college prospect in this year's class of players turning pro.

The NWSL abolished its draft system with the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement in 2024, allowing college players to choose their teams.

At FSU, Dudley scored 34 goals in three seasons. In 2025, she was a finalist for the MAC Herman Trophy, which is handed out to college soccer's best player.

Dudley has also been a standout youth international for the United States.

She helped the USWNT win a bronze medal at the U-20 World Cup in 2024.

She was part of the USWNT "Futures Camp" last year as senior team head coach Emma Hayes evaluated talent for the coming years.

Gotham won the 2025 NWSL Championship in November, its second league title in three years.

Gotham is also inaugural champion of Concacaf's regional championship -- which qualified the team for FIFA's inaugural Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

Gotham will play in the semifinals of the second edition of the Concacaf event in May.

Gotham will face South American champions Corinthians on Wednesday in the semifinals of FIFA's Champions Cup.

The winner will advance to play either Arsenal or Morocco's ASFAR in the final.