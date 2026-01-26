Martin Ødegaard: Arsenal's Premier League near-misses are 'fuel'

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Arsenal losing at home to Manchester United 3-2 in the Premier League. (3:07)

Martin Ødegaard has said that Arsenal's catalogue of near-misses must serve as fuel rather than fear as they bid to bounce back from their Manchester United setback.

Matheus Cunha scored late on to complete a 3-2 win for United at an anxious Emirates Stadium as Arsenal's Premier League lead was trimmed from seven points to four.

Arsenal are still in pole position to land their first title in 22 years, but the club's supporters appear to be carrying the scars of finishing runners-up for the past three seasons.

Ødegaard dismissed the notion that the nerves from the crowd, which seem to be growing with every passing game, are spilling on to the pitch and instead called on his team-mates to "stick together now more than ever."

Arsenal were beaten at home by Man United on Sunday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I didn't feel that," captain Ødegaard said when quizzed about the trepidation inside the Emirates. "I was so focused on the game.

"Obviously [finishing second for three consecutive seasons] is a factor, but it can be a good factor too. It gives you more fuel and more hunger and determination to get it done.

"We have experienced in all those seasons that it is a long run and a lot of things can happen. It is time to stick together more than ever, look for the next game and bounce back.

"It is tough in this league. It was never going to be easy. We just have to keep working and keep going. We are still top of the league. We are still in a good position.

"We are disappointed we lost [against United]. We should have won this game. But that's football and there are going to be ups and downs. Now it is about how we deal with it."

Arsenal will return to the Emirates on Wednesday to face Kazakh side Kairat as they bid to finish the Champions League group stage with an immaculate record.

For United, the feel-good factor is back following two major scalps -- against Manchester City and then Arsenal -- for interim head coach Michael Carrick.

United are in the top four, a point clear of Chelsea and two ahead of Liverpool.

"There have not been that many special things that he (Carrick) has done to be honest," goalkeeper Senne Lammens said.

"But it has been about sticking to the basics. Football is basics. And if you do the basics well then the quality comes out and we have the players who have the quality to make the difference.

"Tactically, we were standing right. We were defending well together. As a team, he made it really clear what he wants from us, what he expects from us, and if you fight, and believe in that, you can get the win.

"Now it is up to us. We are in the top four and we have to stay there."