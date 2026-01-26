Barcelona eye Julián Álvarez, Dusan Vlahovic to replace Robert Lewandowski - sources

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reveals his happiness for Lamine Yamal after he scored a stunning goal to help them secure 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo in LaLiga. (0:30)

Barcelona are intensifying their search for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowksi this summer, with Julián Álvarez and Dusan Vlahovic among the targets, various sources have told ESPN.

Lewandowski, 37, is out of contract in June and while no decision has yet been made on his future beyond then, Barça have started to plan for life after the Poland international.

Club sources say president Joan Laporta is "still dreaming" of pulling off a deal for Atlético Madrid's Álvarez, who he sees as the ideal signing, but that sporting director Deco is assessing lower cost options.

Any deal for Álvarez is likely to be complicated, with Atlético expected to ask for significantly more than €100 million ($118m) for the forward, while there could also be competition for his signature from other big European clubs.

Barcelona are preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

ESPN revealed last week that Premier League leaders Arsenal are also among those exploring the possibility of launching a move for the Argentina international.

Therefore, Deco is weighing up alternative candidates who could be available to plug the Lewandowski gap, including Juventus striker Vlahovic.

The Serbian frontman was on Barça's radar even prior to his 2022 move to Juventus from Fiorentina, but the fact he is out of contract in June makes him an especially interesting option for the LaLiga side this summer.

Vlahovic, 25, is currently out with a groin injury, but prior to being sidelined he had scored six goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Turin outfit.

Álvarez, meanwhile, is another player Barça have tracked for years, dating back to before his transfer to Manchester City, when sources explain club scouts in South America recommended his signing.

Despite the costs involved in doing a deal, club sources added there is "still a long way to go" in the race to sign Álvarez and that "a lot of things could happen, but we're attentive to the situation."

Álvarez, who has 11 goals in 29 games this season, has a contract with Atlético until 2030, while his release clause is a whopping €500m.