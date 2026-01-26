ISL 2026 fixtures: AIFF release tentative list

The 2025-26 Indian Super League season will kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters, according to the tentative list of fixtures published by the All India Football Federation today.
The 91-match league is scheduled to finish on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously. The fixture list still is tentative, with the AIFF having released it as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play their home games at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. FC Goa will play at their usual venue, the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, so too Jamshedpur FC at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United, and Chennaiyin FC, will also play at their stomping grounds, the Kanteerava Stadium, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai respectively. SC Delhi and Punjab FC will share use of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
There are some changes to the venues that the clubs will play at, with perhaps the biggest one being Kerala Blasters' shift from Kochi to the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Inter Kashi will play some of their games at Bhubaneswar while Mohammedan SC will play some of their home games at Jamshedpur, according to the tentative fixture list.
The availability of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, the Mumbai Football Arena and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar are all yet to be confirmed.
Here's the tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2025/26:
February 14
Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm
Goa vs Inter Kashi, Goa, 7:30pm
February 15
Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, Jamshedpur, 5pm
Bengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru, 7:30pm
February 16
Odisha vs Punjab, Bhubaneswar, 5pm
East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata, 7:30pm
February 19
Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai, 7:30pm
February 20
Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa, 7:30pm
February 21
East Bengal vs Delhi, Kolkata, 5pm
Jamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm
February 22
Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru, 5pm
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode, 7:30pm
February 23
Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata, 7:30pm
February 24
Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm
February 26
Goa vs Delhi, Goa, 7:30pm
February 27
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, Kolkata, 5pm
Bengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru, 7:30pm
February 28
Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, Kozhikode, 5pm
Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm
March 1
Odisha vs Chennaiyin, Bhubaneswar, 5pm
Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai, 7:30pm
March 5
East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata, 5pm
March 6
Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, Bhubaneswar, 5pm
Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm
March 7
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, Kozhikode, 5pm
Bengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm
March 8
Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai, 7:30pm
March 9
Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi, 7:30pm
March 13
Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, Chennai, 5pm
Delhi vs Odisha, Delhi, 7:30pm
March 14
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm
Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm
March 15
NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, Guwahati, 5pm
Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm
March 19
Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi, 7:30pm
March 20
NorthEast United vs Odisha, Guwahati, 5pm
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata, 7:30pm
March 21
Mohammedan vs East Bengal, Jamshedpur, 5pm
Kerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode, 7:30pm
March 22
Chennaiyin vs Goa, Chennai, 5pm
Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm
April 3
Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi, 7:30pm
April 4
Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 5pm
Goa vs Bengaluru, Goa, 7:30pm
5 April
Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New Delhi, 5 pm
Mumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai, 7.30 pm
7 April
Chennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai, 7.30 pm
9 April
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm
10 April
NorthEast United vs Delhi, Guwahati, 5 pm
Goa vs Odisha, Goa, 7.30 pm
11 April
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Chennai, 5 pm
Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm
12 April
Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
15 April
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm
16 April
East Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
17 April
Chennaiyin vs Delhi, Chennai, 5 pm
Odisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm
18 April
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, Kozhikode, 5 pm
Goa vs Mumbai City, Goa, 7.30 pm
19 April
NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati, 7.30 pm
20 April
Punjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm
23 April
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm
24 April
NorthEast United vs Goa, Guwahati, 5 pm
East Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
25 April
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Bengaluru, 5 pm
Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm
26 April
Delhi vs Mohammedan, New Delhi, 5 pm
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
28 April
East Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
1 May
Jamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm
2 May
Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm
Delhi vs Punjab, New Delhi, 7.30 pm
3 May
Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 5 pm
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata, 7.30 pm
4 May
Odisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm
6 May
Punjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi, 7.30 pm
8 May
Mumbai City vs East Bengal, 7.30 pm
9 May
Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Goa, 5 pm
Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm
10 May
Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, Kozhikode, 5 pm
NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati, 7.30 pm
11 May
Delhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm
17 May
Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, Bhubaneswar, TBD
Kerala Blasters vs Goa, Kozhikode, TBD
Jamshedpur vs Odisha, Jamshedpur, TBD
Punjab vs Mumbai City, New Delhi, TBD
Mohun Bagan vs Delhi, Kolkata, TBD
NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, Guwahati, TBD
Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai, TBD