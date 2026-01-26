        <
        >

          ISL 2026 fixtures: AIFF release tentative list

          Photo: Faheem Hussain/Focus Sports/ ISL
          • Anirudh Menon
          Jan 26, 2026, 04:46 PM

          The 2025-26 Indian Super League season will kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters, according to the tentative list of fixtures published by the All India Football Federation today.

          The 91-match league is scheduled to finish on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously. The fixture list still is tentative, with the AIFF having released it as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.

          Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play their home games at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. FC Goa will play at their usual venue, the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, so too Jamshedpur FC at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United, and Chennaiyin FC, will also play at their stomping grounds, the Kanteerava Stadium, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai respectively. SC Delhi and Punjab FC will share use of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

          There are some changes to the venues that the clubs will play at, with perhaps the biggest one being Kerala Blasters' shift from Kochi to the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Inter Kashi will play some of their games at Bhubaneswar while Mohammedan SC will play some of their home games at Jamshedpur, according to the tentative fixture list.

          The availability of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, the Mumbai Football Arena and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar are all yet to be confirmed.

          Here's the tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2025/26:

          February 14

          Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm

          Goa vs Inter Kashi, Goa, 7:30pm

          February 15

          Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, Jamshedpur, 5pm

          Bengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

          February 16

          Odisha vs Punjab, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

          East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata, 7:30pm

          February 19

          Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai, 7:30pm

          February 20

          Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa, 7:30pm

          February 21

          East Bengal vs Delhi, Kolkata, 5pm

          Jamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

          February 22

          Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru, 5pm

          Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode, 7:30pm

          February 23

          Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata, 7:30pm

          February 24

          Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

          February 26

          Goa vs Delhi, Goa, 7:30pm

          February 27

          East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, Kolkata, 5pm

          Bengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

          February 28

          Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, Kozhikode, 5pm

          Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

          March 1

          Odisha vs Chennaiyin, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

          Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai, 7:30pm

          March 5

          East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata, 5pm

          March 6

          Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

          Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

          March 7

          Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, Kozhikode, 5pm

          Bengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

          March 8

          Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai, 7:30pm

          March 9

          Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi, 7:30pm

          March 13

          Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, Chennai, 5pm

          Delhi vs Odisha, Delhi, 7:30pm

          March 14

          East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm

          Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

          March 15

          NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, Guwahati, 5pm

          Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

          March 19

          Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi, 7:30pm

          March 20

          NorthEast United vs Odisha, Guwahati, 5pm

          Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata, 7:30pm

          March 21

          Mohammedan vs East Bengal, Jamshedpur, 5pm

          Kerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode, 7:30pm

          March 22

          Chennaiyin vs Goa, Chennai, 5pm

          Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

          April 3

          Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi, 7:30pm

          April 4

          Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 5pm

          Goa vs Bengaluru, Goa, 7:30pm

          5 April

          Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New Delhi, 5 pm

          Mumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

          7 April

          Chennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai, 7.30 pm

          9 April

          Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

          10 April

          NorthEast United vs Delhi, Guwahati, 5 pm

          Goa vs Odisha, Goa, 7.30 pm

          11 April

          Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Chennai, 5 pm

          Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

          12 April

          Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm

          Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          15 April

          Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm

          16 April

          East Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          17 April

          Chennaiyin vs Delhi, Chennai, 5 pm

          Odisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm

          18 April

          Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, Kozhikode, 5 pm

          Goa vs Mumbai City, Goa, 7.30 pm

          19 April

          NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati, 7.30 pm

          20 April

          Punjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

          23 April

          Kerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm

          24 April

          NorthEast United vs Goa, Guwahati, 5 pm

          East Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          25 April

          Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Bengaluru, 5 pm

          Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

          26 April

          Delhi vs Mohammedan, New Delhi, 5 pm

          Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          28 April

          East Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          1 May

          Jamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

          2 May

          Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm

          Delhi vs Punjab, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

          3 May

          Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 5 pm

          Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

          4 May

          Odisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm

          6 May

          Punjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

          8 May

          Mumbai City vs East Bengal, 7.30 pm

          9 May

          Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Goa, 5 pm

          Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

          10 May

          Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, Kozhikode, 5 pm

          NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati, 7.30 pm

          11 May

          Delhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

          17 May

          Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, Bhubaneswar, TBD

          Kerala Blasters vs Goa, Kozhikode, TBD

          Jamshedpur vs Odisha, Jamshedpur, TBD

          Punjab vs Mumbai City, New Delhi, TBD

          Mohun Bagan vs Delhi, Kolkata, TBD

          NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, Guwahati, TBD

          Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai, TBD