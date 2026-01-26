ISL 2026 fixtures: AIFF release tentative list

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 Indian Super League season will kick off in Kolkata on February 14 with Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters, according to the tentative list of fixtures published by the All India Football Federation today.

The 91-match league is scheduled to finish on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously. The fixture list still is tentative, with the AIFF having released it as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play their home games at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. FC Goa will play at their usual venue, the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, so too Jamshedpur FC at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United, and Chennaiyin FC, will also play at their stomping grounds, the Kanteerava Stadium, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai respectively. SC Delhi and Punjab FC will share use of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

There are some changes to the venues that the clubs will play at, with perhaps the biggest one being Kerala Blasters' shift from Kochi to the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Inter Kashi will play some of their games at Bhubaneswar while Mohammedan SC will play some of their home games at Jamshedpur, according to the tentative fixture list.

The availability of the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, the Mumbai Football Arena and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar are all yet to be confirmed.

Here's the tentative list of fixtures for ISL 2025/26:

February 14

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm

Goa vs Inter Kashi, Goa, 7:30pm

February 15

Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan, Jamshedpur, 5pm

Bengaluru vs Delhi, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

February 16

Odisha vs Punjab, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Kolkata, 7:30pm

February 19

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin, Mumbai, 7:30pm

February 20

Goa vs Mohammedan, Goa, 7:30pm

February 21

East Bengal vs Delhi, Kolkata, 5pm

Jamshedpur vs Punjab, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

February 22

Bengaluru vs NorthEast United, Bengaluru, 5pm

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City, Kozhikode, 7:30pm

February 23

Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin, Kolkata, 7:30pm

February 24

Odisha vs Inter Kashi, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

February 26

Goa vs Delhi, Goa, 7:30pm

February 27

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, Kolkata, 5pm

Bengaluru vs Punjab, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

February 28

Kerala Blasters vs Inter Kashi, Kozhikode, 5pm

Mohammedan vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

March 1

Odisha vs Chennaiyin, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Mumbai, 7:30pm

March 5

East Bengal vs Goa, Kolkata, 5pm

March 6

Odisha vs Mohun Bagan, Bhubaneswar, 5pm

Jamshedpur vs Inter Kashi, Jamshedpur, 7:30pm

March 7

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, Kozhikode, 5pm

Bengaluru vs Mohammedan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

March 8

Mumbai City vs Delhi, Mumbai, 7:30pm

March 9

Punjab vs NorthEast United, Delhi, 7:30pm

March 13

Chennaiyin vs Mohammedan, Chennai, 5pm

Delhi vs Odisha, Delhi, 7:30pm

March 14

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, Kolkata, 5pm

Bengaluru vs Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru, 7:30pm

March 15

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur, Guwahati, 5pm

Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

March 19

Delhi vs Jamshedpur, Delhi, 7:30pm

March 20

NorthEast United vs Odisha, Guwahati, 5pm

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, Kolkata, 7:30pm

March 21

Mohammedan vs East Bengal, Jamshedpur, 5pm

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab, Kozhikode, 7:30pm

March 22

Chennaiyin vs Goa, Chennai, 5pm

Inter Kashi vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7:30pm

April 3

Punjab vs Mohammedan, Delhi, 7:30pm

April 4

Jamshedpur vs Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur, 5pm

Goa vs Bengaluru, Goa, 7:30pm

5 April

Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC, New Delhi, 5 pm

Mumbai City vs Odisha, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

7 April

Chennaiyin vs Inter Kashi, Chennai, 7.30 pm

9 April

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

10 April

NorthEast United vs Delhi, Guwahati, 5 pm

Goa vs Odisha, Goa, 7.30 pm

11 April

Chennaiyin vs East Bengal, Chennai, 5 pm

Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

12 April

Inter Kashi vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

15 April

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm

16 April

East Bengal vs Bengaluru, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

17 April

Chennaiyin vs Delhi, Chennai, 5 pm

Odisha vs Mohammedan, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm

18 April

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur, Kozhikode, 5 pm

Goa vs Mumbai City, Goa, 7.30 pm

19 April

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan, Guwahati, 7.30 pm

20 April

Punjab vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

23 April

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha, Kozhikode, 7.30 pm

24 April

NorthEast United vs Goa, Guwahati, 5 pm

East Bengal vs Punjab, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

25 April

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City, Bengaluru, 5 pm

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

26 April

Delhi vs Mohammedan, New Delhi, 5 pm

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

28 April

East Bengal vs Odisha, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

1 May

Jamshedpur vs Goa, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

2 May

Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United, Bhubaneswar, 5 pm

Delhi vs Punjab, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

3 May

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, 5 pm

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

4 May

Odisha vs Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, 7.30 pm

6 May

Punjab vs Chennaiyin, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

8 May

Mumbai City vs East Bengal, 7.30 pm

9 May

Goa vs Mohun Bagan, Goa, 5 pm

Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, 7.30 pm

10 May

Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan, Kozhikode, 5 pm

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin, Guwahati, 7.30 pm

11 May

Delhi vs Inter Kashi, New Delhi, 7.30 pm

17 May

Inter Kashi vs East Bengal, Bhubaneswar, TBD

Kerala Blasters vs Goa, Kozhikode, TBD

Jamshedpur vs Odisha, Jamshedpur, TBD

Punjab vs Mumbai City, New Delhi, TBD

Mohun Bagan vs Delhi, Kolkata, TBD

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan, Guwahati, TBD

Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru, Chennai, TBD