Slot wouldn't have 'a leg to stand on' if Liverpool don't qualify for Champions League - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said he believes head coach Arne Slot would not have "a leg to stand on" if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Defeat at Bournemouth, coupled with wins for Manchester United and Chelsea, dropped Slot's side to sixth, two points below fourth place in the Premier League table.

They have a chance to book their place in the knockout phase of the Champions League against Qarabag on Wednesday, but Carragher does not think they will qualify for next year's elite European competition domestically.

"I think some of the criticism and the disrespect he's had from supporters is far too much, considering they won the league title last season, but if he doesn't qualify for the Champions League, he doesn't have a leg to stand on," Carragher told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Liverpool as a club and support can accept they are not going to win the league or challenge this year. We accept it: not good enough, but we accept it.

"Once you start seeing what Manchester United have done in the last couple of weeks, once you start seeing Chelsea, and you see where Liverpool could finish outside the Champions League positions I really fear for them.

"Once you start fearing Champions League qualification for next season that's when you have a completely different proposition when you are talking about the manager's job.

"Not making the Champions League as champions, spending £450 million ($615.95m) and having the highest wage bill in the Premier League -- which is the biggest determining factor normally about where you finish in the league -- I think you have serious questions to ask."

Carragher thinks one of the main barriers to qualification via their league position is the team which has been assembled cannot cope with the demands of the Premier League.

"The real worry I have for Liverpool in actually qualifying for the Champions League is, if I think of the three big things you come up against in the Premier League, it's set-pieces and long throws, it's counter-attacking football for and against, and if you are a top team like Liverpool it's coming up against low blocks -- Liverpool can't cope with any of them," he added.

"We are seeing a team not suited to the Premier League. When we see them in Europe are set-pieces and long throws as important? No. Is counter-attacking important? It is always important, but not as much in Europe and no-one plays a low block in Europe so it suits Liverpool.

"They can beat Real Madrid, they can go away to Inter Milan and win, they can go away and win at Marseille, get into the top eight and into the knockout round.

"I don't think this team is equipped for Premier League."