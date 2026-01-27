Transfer rumors, news: Cole Palmer open to Man United move

Liam Rosenior responds to reports of Cole Palmer being homesick and keen on a move away from Chelsea and London. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer is open to a move to Manchester United. Plus, Liverpool won't consider offers for Virgil van Dijk.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRANSFERS TO WATCH

TRENDING RUMORS

Cole Palmer is reportedly homesick in London and wants to move back to Manchester. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer is open to joining Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 23-year-old is reportedly unsettled living in London, and while he would be unwilling to return to Manchester City, he is believed to be interested in a switch to United, who he supported as a child. Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that midfielder Bruno Fernandes is prepared to extend his contract at Old Trafford if he receives an offer worth £400,000 per week. Fernandes, 31, is said to know his value, and he is aware the club's hierarchy don't want him to leave. A decision is expected to be made at the end of the season

- Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Daily Mail reports that the Premier League club have made a £35 million offer for the 28-year-old, but it is thought that Palace would prefer a higher value proposal to give them the opportunity to sign a replacement. Mateta has recently been linked with Juventus, who Fabrizio Romano reports have made an enquiry for on-loan Tottenham Hotspur forward Randal Kolo Muani. The 27-year-old is said to have been identified as the latest name on their shortlist, but a deal could be difficult with Spurs unwilling to part ways with him.

- Progress has been made by Fulham in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, per Florian Plettenberg. A verbal agreement regarding personal terms is reported to have been reached with the 22-year-old, and there are now just the "final details" remaining before the permanent deal, expected to be worth in the region of £35 million to £45million, can be confirmed between the two clubs. He is not their only transfer target: Sources told ESPN on Sunday that Fulham made a €32 million offer for USMNT and PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

- Liverpool won't consider offers for captain Virgil van Dijk this summer, reports Football Insider. The 34-year-old remains contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027, and Liverpool are reluctant to part ways with defenders amid plans to improve their depth in that position. Elsewhere, left-back Andy Robertson could still leave the club amid interest from Tottenham this month, according to TEAMtalk. Despite previous reports indicating that the 31-year-old Scotland international was set to remain at Anfield due to squad depth, the club are considering recalling on-loan Roma left-back Kostas Tsimikas, which could open up the door for Robertson to complete a switch to north London.

DONE DEALS

To follow...

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich are in talks with striker Harry Kane regarding a new contract. (Sky Germany)

- Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush is pushing to leave the club to go in search of regular first-team football. He has been linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham . (Ekrem Konur)

- Bournemouth are interested in Inter Milan winger Luis Henrique. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Talks regarding a loan move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi are ongoing with West Ham. (L'Equipe)

- Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Defensor Sporting left-back Patricio Pacifico. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A move to reunite with Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is being lined up by Aston Villa. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fulham and West Ham remain interested in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling (The Sun)

- An agreement over a new contract until the summer of 2031 has been reached by Barcelona and Fermin Lopez. (Ben Jacobs)

- West Ham are closing in on a loan deal that includes a mandatory permanent clause for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. (Matte Moretto)

- Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Napoli left-back Mathias Olivera. (Nicolo Schira)

- Monaco are expected to explore opportunities to part ways with midfielder Paul Pogba. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- FC Cincinnati forward Kevin Denkey is attracting interest from Napoli and Crystal Palace. (Ekrem Konur)

- Valencia are keen on acquiring a right-back before the transfer window closes. (Marca)