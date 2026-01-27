Tammy Abraham signs for Besiktas in £11m deal amid Aston Villa links

Open Extended Reactions

Tammy Abraham has signed for Besiktas, the Turkish club have announced, ahead of his reported transfer to Aston Villa.

Abraham, 28, had been on loan at Besiktas from Roma this season in a deal that would be made permanent if certain conditions were met.

The English forward, who has 11 caps for his country, scored 13 goals in 26 games for Besiktas. He is reportedly set to complete a move to Unai Emery's Aston Villa in a deal worth around £18 million ($25m) in the coming days.

Abraham played no part in Besiktas' 2-2 draw with Eyupspor on Monday night.

"The conditions in the transfer contract of Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham have been fulfilled and the provision for the permanent transfer of the player has come into effect," Besiktas said in a statement earlier on Monday.

"In this context, a transfer fee of 13m euros will be paid to AS Roma."

Tammy Abraham could be set for one of the strangest transfers of the January window. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Abraham came through the academy at Chelsea but eventually fell out of favour before joining Roma in 2021. He scored 39 goals in 120 games for the Serie A side, winning the Conference League under José Mourinho a year later.

After an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury hampered his progress, he spent last season on loan at AC Milan where he scored 10 goals in 44 games.

His last England appearance came against Italy a goalless Nations League clash in June 2022.

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

- Aston Villa title challengers? Unai Emery explains his 'only objective'

- Premier League table