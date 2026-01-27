Tammy Abraham joins Aston Villa 1 day after Besiktas transfer

ESPN's Dan Thomas and Janusz Michallik react to Aston Villa's 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:18)

Should Man United be looking at Unai Emery as a potential manager option? (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Tammy Abraham has signed for Aston Villa from Besiktas just one day after he joined the Turkish club a permanent transfer from Roma.

Abraham, 28, had been on loan at Besiktas from Roma this season before the deal was made permanent for a fee of €13 million (£11.3m/$15.6m) on Monday.

But the move was a precursor to Abraham's move to Unai Emery's Premier League title-chasing Aston Villa which has now been made official. It sees Besiktas make a profit from Abraham's brief stay after confirming they had received €21 million (£18.3m/$25.2m) from Villa.

Tammy Abraham is making a return to Aston Villa. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The English forward, who has 11 caps for his country, scored 13 goals in 26 games for Besiktas.

Abraham came through Chelsea's academy before leading the line for the first team under Frank Lampard. But Abraham eventually fell out of favour at the west London club and joined joining Roma in 2021. He scored 39 goals in 120 games for the Serie A side, winning the Conference League under José Mourinho in 2022.

The transfer marks a return to Aston Villa for Abraham, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the club from Chelsea and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

- Aston Villa title challengers? Unai Emery explains his 'only objective'

- Premier League table