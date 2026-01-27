Man United concern over Patrick Dorgu injury absence - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Michael Carrick's team selections after his great start back at Old Trafford. (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United fear Patrick Dorgu could be ruled out for a number of weeks with the injury sustained during the win over Arsenal on Sunday, sources have told ESPN.

The Danish international, who scored a splendid goal in the 3-2 victory at the Emirates, was forced off nine minutes from time.

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick said afterwards that he hoped the problem was just cramp.

However, Dorgu was unable to fulfil post-match media commitments after the game because he was undergoing treatment.

Further assessment on Monday has revealed the problem may be worse than first feared and that the 21-year-old could be ruled for a long period.

Sources have told ESPN that United do not yet have a solid timeline for Dorgu's return ahead of further tests on Tuesday.

Patrick Dorgu was injured against Arsenal. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

A prolonged absence would represent a blow for Carrick, who has seen Dorgu score in both his games in charge -- first in the 2-0 win over Manchester City and then against Arsenal.

United are next in action against Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

There are also games against Tottenham, West Ham and Everton before the end of February.

- Transfer rumors, news: Cole Palmer open to Man United move

- Lessons from Man United's victory at Arsenal; Real Madrid win ugly; more

- Heading ball 'likely' contributed to Gordon McQueen's brain injury - coroner

Man United supporter group plan protest

Meanwhile, supporter group The 1958 say they intend to follow through with their threat to protest ahead of the game against Fulham.

The demonstration will be directed at majority owners the Glazer family, but also minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"Recent results are down to Michael Carrick and the players and they have come in spite of our inept ownership, not because of it," said a spokesperson for The 1958.

"This club continues to fumble from one calamity to the next. Fans should not be fooled by two good results. We have been here too many times before. "Our protest has never been about performances on the pitch. Not now, and not once in the last 21 years.

"We are judging a dysfunctional ownership model that has repeatedly failed Manchester United."