The Premier League stars who could still move this transfer window

There is just under a week to go in the January transfer window, so the clock is ticking for Premier League clubs and players to make their moves.

It has been a quiet month so far, but there is potential for this final stretch to explode into life, and there are a number of players out there who still need to move.

Whether they've been ostracized from their club, asked for a move, got tangled up in difficult contractual circumstances, or simply need minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, here are the major names in the Premier League who need to find a new solution before the window shuts on Feb. 2.

Some housekeeping to begin with: Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Oscar Bobb (Manchester City) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) also need a move, but they're not included in this list as they all look well on their way to getting it. Paquetá is expected to return to Brazil with Flamengo, Bobb looks set to join Fulham, and Zinchenko is on his way to Ajax.

Raheem Sterling's last senior appearance came on loan at Arsenal in May 2025. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Let's not beat around the bush; Sterling is the headline name on this list and the man most desperately in need of a change of scenery. He hasn't played since May, back when he was on loan at Arsenal. That move was not made permanent, and Chelsea have not registered him to play for them since, leaving him training away from the first team.

The big obstacle, of course, is the 31-year-old's reported wages (£325,000 per week). Given that his move would cost so much money, he hasn't played in almost eight full months and didn't exactly impress when he did get on the pitch for Arsenal, Sterling represents an astronomical gamble -- unless, of course, he is willing to mutually terminate his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Harvey Elliott has not made an appearance for Aston Villa since Oct. 2. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There is a clause in Elliott's loan deal at Aston Villa that makes his move permanent for around £35 million after 10 appearances. The problem? He is unlikely to reach that goal. Unai Emery has seemingly decided he doesn't want him, so he hasn't given him a single minute since Oct. 2.

A further complication is the fact that Elliott made one substitute appearance for Liverpool before joining Villa, so he now can't play for another European team this season (the maximum is two). It means his only option is to move further afield, to a team in North America or Asia, if he wanted to do so.

Ideally, Liverpool and Villa come to some arrangement, perhaps taking the obligation clause out of the loan would convince Emery to use him more. Otherwise, Elliott's career will remain stuck until next season.

Mathys Tel has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, although he has started only six. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Given Spurs' injury predicament, the thought of losing anyone from their squad right now would conjure a grimace. However, Tel is unhappy.

The France international has started just six Premier League games so far this season, never gets a run in the side, and wasn't registered for the Champions League squad at the beginning of the campaign. He was elevated to the matchday squad in December because of Dominic Solanke's injury but was then removed when the England striker found fitness.

There would be plenty of interest in loaning Tel for the second half of the campaign, with Paris FC among the clubs in the queue.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has made a plea to leave Crystal Palace this month. It remains to be seen if he will get as he wishes. Getty

Off the back of reported interest from Juventus and Aston Villa last week, Mateta told Palace he wanted to leave. Since then, however, both of those clubs have pursued other options, leaving the France striker in limbo.

This week, Nottingham Forest have emerged as an option, with reports suggesting they are willing to pay £35 million for his services, although Palace have asked for £40 million. Mateta will be praying the two sides can come to an agreement, as this might be his only viable exit route left.

Jørgen Strand Larsen has been uncharacteristically goal-shy this season, scoring just once in 22 games in the Premier League. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Transfer windows are like dominoes. If Mateta leaves Palace, they will need a new striker. That news should perk up the ears of Strand Larsen, who clearly wants to jump ship from Wolves, who are destined for the Championship next season.

The Norway international, 25, had an excellent debut Premier League campaign in 2024-25, netting 14 goals, but he has scored just once so far this season and has actually fallen out of the regular starting XI. He is ripe for a move in this final week, but to where? In addition to Palace, Leeds United have also shown interest.

João Gomes has been repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester United. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Strand Larsen isn't the only Wolves player drawing admiring looks; Gomes has impressed in midfield despite his team's struggles this season, racking up 65 combined tackles and interceptions -- the sixth-highest total in the entire Premier League.

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest, and the likelihood is that if Gomes made that move, he would be filling the shoes of one of his idols, Casemiro, a fellow Brazilian who will depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

There could be value in United signing him ahead of time, to bed him in, and there is clearly value for Wolves in making sure Gomes avoids having a relegation on his résumé.

Kalvin Phillips is still contracted to Manchester City. His only appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup third round. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Did you forget about Phillips? Well, you're not alone. Remarkably, the 30-year-old midfielder is still on the books at Man City and has played just seven minutes of football this season, which came in their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Huddersfield Town.

There were some signs of life in him last season while on loan at Ipswich Town, but a Premier League move seems beyond him at this stage. If the stumbling block of his reported £150,000-per-week wages can be overcome, he should take literally any move offered.

Federico Chiesa has been a super sub for Liverpool at times this season, although he has struggled to get a run in the side. Getty

As with Tel and Spurs, it might be tough for Liverpool to countenance the idea of losing Chiesa this month, as the injured Alexander Isak requires cover after sustaining a broken leg. But since Isak got hurt, Chiesa has played only a handful of minutes -- and that was during a period when Mohamed Salah was away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The 28-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season despite winning admiration from Liverpool fans for his work rate and commitment. If he wants a crack at playing in the World Cup with Italy -- albeit they still have to qualify through the UEFA playoff tournament in March -- does he need to play more?