Man City's Jérémy Doku on Diogo Dalot tackle: 'You know my feelings'

Jérémy Doku has said "you know my feelings" when asked for his opinion of the knee-high challenge from Diogo Dalot during Manchester United's derby victory at Old Trafford.

Dalot was lucky to avoid a red card for the tackle on Doku, which came early in the first half with the score at 0-0.

United went on to win 2-0 in Michael Carrick's first game in charge.

Doku was able to continue playing at Old Trafford, but missed the next game against Bodo/Glimt because of pain caused by the tackle.

The winger said he wants to move on from the incident, but suggested he is still not happy with Dalot.

"I saw the images as well," Doku said. "I continued to play but afterwards it was painful to play and I think you guys know my feeling about it.

"I got a knock on my knee and that prevented me for playing in Norway and that was the reason.

"I could have [suffered serious injury]. I didn't play in Norway and I don't want to get too much into it. It is the past now. I didn't get injured badly."

Doku was speaking ahead of City's final Champions League league phase match against Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's team need to win and hope other results go their way to finish in the top-eight and avoid a two-legged play-off in February to reach the last-16.

"It's very important to be in the top eight," Doku said. "We don't play two games and with the amount of games we have now, two games less is good for us.

"We just want to win this game and see where it brings us."