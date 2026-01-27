Storm Chandra: Three EFL games postponed due to severe weather

Open Extended Reactions

Three of Tuesday's matches in the English Football League (EFL) have been postponed as Storm Chandra moves across the UK.

The UK's third named storm of the year has brought strong winds and flooding, causing travel disruption and power outages in parts of the UK.

Port Vale's League One match against AFC Wimbledon due to "large amounts of standing water" on the Vale Park pitch.

That came an hour after Cheltenham Town confirmed their game against Gillingham in League Two was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"A pitch inspection was carried out at 9.30 a.m. after persistent heavy rainfall overnight in the area that has continued into this morning," Cheltenham said in a statement.

"Match officials appointed by the EFL inspected the surface at the EV Charger Points Stadium and made the decision to postpone the clash, with no prospect of pitch conditions improving in time for this evening."

Storm Chandra has brought disruption to large parts of the UK. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Barrow's fixture against Oldham was called off on "safety grounds."

"The UK is currently being impacted by Storm Chandra, and local forecast wind speeds and gusts are at a level that present a risk to supporter safety. These conditions affect not only the stadium footprint itself, but also local travel routes and the ability for emergency services to operate effectively if required," Barrow said in a statement.

"We have seen from previous similar weather events that deteriorating conditions can escalate quickly and unpredictably. On this basis, and with safety as the overriding priority, the club has formally consulted with the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and relevant stakeholders before reaching this decision.

"While we understand the frustration this decision may cause, particularly for supporters who have already made plans to attend, supporter safety must always come first. We've made this decision as early as possible to avoid any supporters travelling."

