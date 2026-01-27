Fermín López extends Barcelona deal to '31, ending Chelsea bid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reveals his happiness for Lamine Yamal after he scored a stunning goal to help them secure 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo in LaLiga. (0:30)

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has agreed a contract extension until 2031, sources have confirmed to ESPN, ending any Chelsea interest in signing the Spain international for now.

Chelsea sounded out a move for Fermín last summer and, even though a transfer never materialised, the threat of a Premier League side luring him away with a big money offer remained.

Therefore, Barça opened negotiations to extend the 22-year-old's deal earlier this month, with sources saying the aim was not just to ward off English interest, but to reward him for his performances this season.

Sources add Barça also wanted to ensure the renewal was finalised before the club hold presidential elections in March, while coach Hansi Flick did not want a repeat of last summer, when Fermín's future was a constant source of speculation.

Fermín had three years to run on his previous deal, which included a €500 million ($596m) release clause.

The news has been well received by his teammates, including Dani Olmo, who directly competes with Fermín for the No. 10 role in the side.

"I am delighted for him because it's what he wants, to be here with us," Olmo said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Copenhagen.

"He is an incredible player and a wonderful teammate. Renewing his deal is good news for everyone: the club, the dressing room, the fans.

"We have a great relationship on the pitch. I know we play the same position, but it's never been a problem, and now we are getting more chances to play together as well.

"We have shown we are compatible and I am happy to keep getting minutes alongside him."

Fermín has scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists in all competitions this season, making him one of just four players in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures in both categories, alongside teammate Lamine Yamal and Bayern Munich duo Michael Olise and Luis Díaz.

The academy graduate leads the way for Barça in the Champions League with five goals ahead of Copenhagen's visit to Spotify Camp Nou this week as the LaLiga leaders look to seal their place in the top eight and an automatic spot in the round of 16.

Barça will be without Pedri and Frenkie de Jong in midfield against the Danish side, with the former injured and the latter suspended, but Ferran Torres is fit again.

A win should push Barça, who are currently in ninth position, into the top eight of the standings, although it is not guaranteed.

"The most important thing is that we do our job," Flick said in a news conference. "We have to play our best level. We want to win and reach the first eight.

"We just look at ourselves. We have to play a tough match against Copenhagen. We have to play our best level. This is our philosophy.

"We have the confidence in our style, how we play football. This is what I want to see. The Champions League is always about reaching your top level."