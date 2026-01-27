Atlanta United signs U.S. youth star Adrian Gill from Barcelona

Americans Diego Kochen, Pedro Soma and Adrian Simon Gill share their experiences of signing and playing in Barcelona's youth teams with Luis Garcia. (3:41)

Atlanta United on Tuesday completed a deal to sign United States youth international Adrian Gill from Barcelona on a permanent transfer, both clubs confirmed.

Atlanta said the deal runs through June 2027 with an option to extend trhough the 2029-30 season. The contract is pending the receipt of Gill's International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Adrian is a young midfielder with U.S. youth national team experience whose development path led him to one of the top academies in the world at Barcelona," Atlanta chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a news release.

"We're pleased to welcome him to the club and add more competition to our group of midfielders."

Barcelona said in a news release: "FC Barcelona and Atlanta United have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Adrian Simon Gill. The Club reserves a percentage of any future sale of the American midfielder."

Gill, 20, is expected to take up a supplemental roster spot with Atlanta, meaning his salary won't count against the Five Stripes' salary budget.

Gill had been on loan since October with UE Cornellà, who play in Spain's fifth tier. Previously, Gill had been playing with Barcelona's B team, which competes in Spain's fourth tier.

Adrian Gill poses with the trophy for the 2024-25 UEFA Youth League. Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Denver, Colorado, native joined Barcelona's academy in 2018 after initially being a part of Cornellà's youth system.

Gill's ascent through Barcelona's youth system was rapid, signing his first professional contract in 2022. However, he suffered an ACL injury in September of 2023, which has slowed his progress.

Last August, Barcelona signed Gill to a contract extension through 2026.

A midfielder by trade, Gill has also seen time as a fullback.

At international level, Gill was part of the U.S. squad that competed at the 2023 Concacaf U17 Championships, appearing in seven matches. The aforementioned knee injury prevented him from making that year's U17 World Cup roster. Gill is also eligible to represent Spain.

Despite Gill's exit, the U.S. will still be represented at Barcelona by goalkeeper Diego Kochen. While the 19-year-old has yet to appear for the first team, he has been a part of senior matchday squads.

Information from Jeff Carlisle and Sam Marsden was used in this report.