Bournemouth sign striker Rayan for £24.7m

Rayan has signed for Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Rayan from Vasco da Gama.

The fee is £24.7 million ($34m) with possible add-ons of £5.6m ($7.7m), sources told ESPN Brazil.

Rayan scored 20 goals in 57 games for his club in Brazil in 2025.

Rayan will wear No. 37 for Bournemouth, who lost Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City earlier this month.

Rayan said: "I am very happy and very honoured to be here, especially with the sporting project they developed for me. I'm extremely happy.

"It's a club that develops a lot of talents, so I'm very happy to be here and hope to give the fans a lot of joy."

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's president of football operations, said: "Rayan is a player we have followed closely and who has already shown impressive consistency and maturity for his age.

"We believe he has enormous potential, and Bournemouth is the right environment for him to continue his development and make an impact.

"I'm pleased that he chose our project as the one he committed to and we're very excited to have him as part of our team, as we continue to reinvest in the squad."

Bournemouth have also signed goalkeeper Christos Mandas on loan from Lazio.

Mandas said: "It's an amazing feeling to be a part of this club. I feel so proud, it's a dream for me to come here and I'm really, really happy.

"From the start, when I knew Bournemouth were interested, I knew that I wanted to come here. It feels like a magical atmosphere between the players and the fans, and I like the way the team plays, so it is the right move for me to come here."