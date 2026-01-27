Man City boss Pep Guardiola doubles down on referee criticism

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has doubled down on his criticism of referees despite backlash for his comments about debutant official Farai Hallam and insisted it is his duty to protect the interests of Manchester City.

Guardiola was left incensed after Hallam, taking charge of his first Premier League game, rejected the advice of VAR and decided against awarding City a penalty in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

His comment that "now everyone will know him [Hallam]" has drawn criticism.

It was Guardiola's latest attack on referees following his rant at the end of the 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semifinal at St James' Park when Antoine Semenyo had a goal ruled out by the video assistant.

The City boss was also left unhappy that Diogo Dalot avoided a red card during the defeat to Manchester United and he has repeatedly taken to highlighting other key decisions he feels have gone against his team including in the Premier League defeat at Newcastle in November and last season's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

"If he [Hallam] feels offended, I'm so sorry," Guardiola said. "With their statements, they [the referees] defend each other, [that is] completely understandable.

Pep Guardiola was furious with officials after their clash with Wolves. Getty

"They have to do that. But at the same time I have to defend my club. How many times did I criticise the referees last season, which was the worst season in 10 years? How many times? It never happened. Against [Manchester] United, what happened? After the United game, what were my comments against the referees? Tell me.

"I was incredibly respectful in my nine or 10 years with the referees, in defeats and everything, never commenting on absolutely anything.

"I know they defend each other and pundits and everyone defends them. And I understand completely. But I defend my players and I defend my club. That's why I owe [it to] them -- my club and my people -- what happened in that."

City face Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday with a place in the top-eight of the Champions League on the line.

Their preparations have been boosted by Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

It means the gap at the top of the Premier League table is just four points, but Guardiola has warned his players against becoming too concerned with what's happening at the Emirates.

"My advice to them is focus on what you have to do," Guardiola said. "If we are happy and optimistic just for the fact our contenders lose a game, it will not be good. We can do better to win games.

"Now it's a different competition and we are already qualified, that's good, but it will be really important to be able to finish in the first eight."