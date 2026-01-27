Tottenham's Kolo Muani 'fine' after car crash ahead of UCL game

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur forward Randal Kolo Muani was involved in a "minor" car crash on Tuesday, but is fine according to head coach Thomas Frank and expected to feature at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Kolo Muani took part in open training at the club's Hotspur Way facility in Enfield, but pictures circulated on social media that showed the on-loan Paris Saint-Germain attacker and teammate Wilson Odobert standing next to a black Ferrari that had sustained damage.

Spurs boss Frank confirmed later on Tuesday that Kolo Muani was "fine" after the accident and ahead of the midweek Champions League tie.

Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani is said to be 'fine' after being involved in a car crash on Tuesday. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Odobert reportedly was in his own car but stopped to assist his teammate and they travelled to Germany together.

"Everyone else involved in that accident was fine," Frank told a press conference.

"It was a tyre blowing up, so, they are little bit delayed but they will land later tonight."

Pushed for further details on the incident, Frank explained: "They're fine, it was on the way to the airport.

"I haven't spoken to them personally yet. The first message is that they are fine and nothing happened, as I said the first time.

"They will fly out later and I fully expect both to be available for tomorrow."