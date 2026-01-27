Gundogan says return to Man City with Galatasray 'weird'

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. (1:24)

Does Antoine Semenyo play with more freedom than other Man City players? (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gündogan said it will be "weird" and emotional to play at the Etihad Stadium again on the opposing side.

City's 2023 treble-winning skipper returns to his former stomping ground with Galatasaray in a crunch Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The veteran German midfielder left City last summer after spending eight of the previous nine years as a key component of Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side.

"For me it is a special game, emotional," said the 35-year-old, whose successes with City included five Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph and two FA Cups.

"I think it is going to be a bit weird, also, against my ex-teammates, a coach I have worked with, have many memories with and was very close to.

"In this stadium, playing again, after so much success over so many years, it will be very beautiful and I am looking forward to it."

Galatasaray are 17th in the table heading into the last game of the league phase and need a positive result to ensure their hopes of a playoff spot remain in their own hands.

Gundogan said: "A difficult game awaits us, but this is the Champions League - all the games are difficult, but we have the confidence and belief and we have prepared well."

Keeping Erling Haaland quiet will be critical to the Turkish side's chances.

The normally prolific Norwegian has scored just once in his last nine outings, but Gundogan knows just how dangerous he can be.

He said: "Never underestimate him. He is a goal machine and we all know he has everything to score as many goals as he wants in a game or a whole season.

"It is almost impossible to control him throughout 90 minutes, but it is important not just to defend against him but the whole team collectively to try to avoid him getting into situations where he can score. That is one of the secrets to get something out of the game."

Gundogan has been keeping a close eye on City, who trail Arsenal by four points at the top of the Premier League, and is backing them to overhaul the Gunners.

He said: "Of course I am following them. I am still a fan of this club, this team and this manager. I try to watch as many games as possible.

"I still believe they are able to beat Arsenal. We all know once this City team gets momentum they are able to go on a long run of being unbeaten."