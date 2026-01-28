Live updates: Champions League league phase final matchday

Open Extended Reactions

It's the final matchday of the league phase of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with 18 matches kicking off simultaneously to decide which teams advance to the next round and which are eliminated. Expect drama, goals and nonstop excitement across Europe as we bring you all the updates from a decisive night of action.

These games will be played tonight: Ajax vs. Olympiacos, Arsenal vs. Kairat Almaty, AS Monaco vs. Juventus, Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP, Atlético Madrid vs. Bodo/Glimt, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal, Borussia Dortmund vs. Internazionale, Club Brugge vs. Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona vs. F.C. København, Liverpool vs. FK Qarabag, Manchester City vs. Galatasaray, Pafos vs. Slavia Prague, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United, PSV Eindhoven vs. Bayern Munich, Union St.-Gilloise vs. Atalanta, Benfica vs. Real Madrid and Napoli vs. Chelsea.