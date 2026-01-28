Chelsea urge 'extreme caution' to Champions League fans in Naples

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have told fans to take "extreme caution" in Naples after two supporters were treated in hospital ahead of their Champions League tie in the Italian city.

Napoli and Chelsea meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night in the competition's final round of group games.

"The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples," Chelsea posted on their official X account.

"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture."

Chelsea are hoping to seal a top-eight finish in the Champions League group phase that would secure a place in the round of 16 of the competition and avoid them playing in next month's playoff round.