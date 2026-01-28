River Plate expanding iconic Monumental to hold 101,000 fans

Open Extended Reactions

River Plate has announced a massive expansion of the Monumental Stadium, increasing its capacity to 101,000 spectators in a move that will make it one of the largest soccer venues in the world.

"It is a historic day," River president Stefano Di Carlo said in a video posted on Instagram, explaining that the project includes putting a roof over the stands.

The renovations of the Monumental, which is the regular home of the Argentina national team, will position the venue as the second-largest soccer club stadium in the world, behind Barcelona's Nou Camp, which is projected to have a capacity of 105,000 fans when completed.

River's stadium will add 16,000 seats to its current capacity of 85,000. The estimated cost of the project is expected to exceed $100 million, and construction will start in April of this year with an approximate timeframe of 36 months.

River Plate is set to launch its second major renovation of the Monumental in eight years, expanding capacity to over 101,000 and adding a state-of-the-art roof to cover the stands. Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

The four-time Copa Libertadores champion is partnering with a German company on the project and said it expects the renovation to be done in time for Argentina co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.

"Over the last year, River Plate worked alongside Schlaich Bergermann Partner (SBP), the world-leading German engineering firm for large stadium roofs, responsible for iconic projects such as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Allianz Arena, Maracanã, and the Santiago Bernabéu, among others," the club stated.

The project will be funded through long-term international loans with competitive interest rates, Di Carlo noted. River plans to repay the debt using the additional revenue generated by sports events and musical concerts hosted in the renovated facility.

"River Plate continues its path of modernization, growth, and historic leadership in sports infrastructure, consolidating the stadium as the largest and most important in the Americas and a global benchmark," Di Carlo said.