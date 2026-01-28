Rodman's goal, sideline dance with Hayes cap off USWNT rout

Open Extended Reactions

United States forward Trinity Rodman found the back of the net for a second consecutive match after scoring in a 5-0 thrashing of Chile at Santa Barbara's Harder Stadium on Tuesday, which showcased Rodman taking part in a viral goal celebration dance with head coach Emma Hayes.

With Rodman's goal cementing the one-sided result --- which included first international goals from Croix Bethune, Jameese Joseph and Emily Sams --- the USWNT have extended their winning streak to six games.

"She said, you are doing it tonight," said Hayes post-game to TNT Sports about Rodman pushing for her to celebrate with her if she scored.

"I thought, you know what? The game's comfortable. Trin's not going to score tonight. It's a crowded box, and the minute she chopped inside, if you'd have seen, if you had panned towards me prior to that, my head was in my hands. I was dying. I was dying. But listen, these players keep me young. I'm not complaining," said the coach with a laugh.

Hit the celly 💃 pic.twitter.com/yIjnynbaD8 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 28, 2026

Before Rodman had entered the field in the 64th minute, the USWNT were up 4-0 thanks to goals from Bethune, Joseph, Sams, and Emma Sears. Following the weekend's 6-0 victory over Paraguay, Hayes went with a new XI that averaged 5.2 national team appearances, the fewest for their XI since 2001.

"I'm proud of them, I am. I always say this, I'm not watching the opponent. I'm watching us. I'm watching each and every one of them execute the roles we're asking them to fulfill," said Hayes. "I said to them before the game, some of you will compete for 2027, some '28, some '31 but these are the valuable experiences I hope that we can add to your player development pathways."

Regarding the 23-year-old Rodman, who recently captained the national team against Paraguay, Hayes was full of praise for the player who has brought "joy" to the camp and the fanbase.

"I've learned over the course of my career that you can have many things all at once. I can be demanding, I could have high standards, but I also can smile and have a good time," said the coach.

"I think you have to know when to switch on which one, but people like Trin, you know, you could hear it in the reception she got when she came on. She brings a joy, not just to our play, but for our fans, and she's an exceptional football player, but she's also a fantastic person."

Heading into both of the January games, Rodman made headlines after landing a deal last week with the Washington Spirit that has made her the highest-paid NWSL player in history.

As for the overall USWNT roster, Hayes noted that her message to the group is that there's now a deeper pool of players fighting for national team call-ups.

"There's competition for places, and everything you do matters, and it's not a shoe-in for anyone," said the coach.

With European-based players still in season, January's roster was made up entirely of NWSL representatives. Gotham FC, currently in London for the FIFA Women's Champions Cup, also didn't have any call-ups.

Looking ahead, Hayes will now prepare for March's SheBelieves Cup, before then planning ahead for qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup.