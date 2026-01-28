Transfer rumors, news: Saudi clubs eye PSG's Dembele amid contract issues

Julien Laurens and Stewart Robson discuss why Ousmane Dembélé was a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or. (1:30)

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé is on the radar of the Saudi Pro League. Sky Sports reports that league officials are "laying the groundwork" for a move to sign the 28-year-old in the summer, having already made an enquiry for him. Dembele, who holds both the men's Ballon d'Or and FIFA the Best awards, has 2½ years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, but talks over an extension have stalled as club president Nasser Al Khelaifi made clear that he would not break PSG's wage structure. As you would expect, Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly prepared to offer significant salary amid hopes of tempting him away from the Parc des Princes. It is said that Dembele's representatives have indicated that he is focusing on this season, but there could be a possibility of a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

- Manchester City are set to block any potential exit for striker Omar Marmoush this month, according to Football Insider. Tottenham and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the 26-year-old, but City are keen to keep hold of him to ensure there is strong cover for key starter Erling Haaland. Marmoush scored in the 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Saturday, in what was his third league start for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

- Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The two European giants are among several teams keen on the 20-year-old, who remains contracted with Juve until the summer of 2029. The Serie A club hopeful of extending his deal by "one or two" more years following an impressive run of form that has seen him register 16 goal contributions in 29 matches this season.

- A move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is being lined up by Atletico Madrid, BILD journalist Christian Falk reports. The LaLiga club have reportedly held talks with the 30-year-old's representatives after identifying as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher, who joined Tottenham this month. Atleti are also keen on strengthening their attack, according to Marca, who report they are looking at Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman and Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus.

- Scouts from Manchester United are keeping close tabs on the situation of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, according to TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old is reported to have "several" admirers within the Old Trafford hierarchy amid plans to continue signing players with Premier League experience, but any move could hinge on who they appoint as their first-team manager. The report adds that multiple clubs are tracking Ndiaye following his impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

- Al Ittihad midfielder N'golo Kante is nearing an exit from the club, with Fenerbahce among the clubs interested in him. (Foot Mercato)

- Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are all in talks to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool are not exploring a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton despite reports. (Liverpool Echo)

- Aston Villa are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek following the injury to Youri Tielemans. (Daily Mail)

- Bournemouth midfielder Marcos Senesi is on the radar of Juventus. (Calciomercato)

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs. (talkSPORT)

- West Ham are closing in on a move to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore, while they have also given permission for midfielder James Ward-Prowse to complete a switch to Burnley. (The Athletic)

- Ajax are interested in Nottingham Forest left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is currently on loan at The City Ground from Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

- Several clubs in Europe are tracking Fenerbahce striker Jhon Duran. (Fabrizio Romano)

-Brighton have dismissed an offer from Nottingham Forest for defender Lewis Dunk. (Sky Sports)

- Wolves have identified Auxerre and Mali international striker Lassine Sinayoko as a potential replacement for Crystal-Palace linked Jorgen Strand-Larsen. (Football Insider)

- Multiple Premier League clubs including Everton are keen on Genoa wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A move for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is being lined up by Wolves. (talkSPORT)

- Negotiations are advanced between New York Red Bulls and Cardiff City regarding a deal for goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. (Football Insider)