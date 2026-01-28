Douglas Luiz leaves Nottingham Forest to seal loan return to Aston Villa

Open Extended Reactions

Douglas Luiz has returned to Aston Villa on loan. Getty

Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz has sealed a return to Aston Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Brazil international spent five years at Villa Park between 2019 and 2024, and was a key member of the side that secured Champions League qualification in Unai Emery's first full-season in charge of the club.

He left Villa in the summer of 2024 to sign for Juventus and after a middling debut season in Italy, he joined Forest on loan last summer.

The 27-year-old has made 14 appearances this season, and has started just once in the league under Sean Dyche and now finds himself back at Villa Park.