'Leader' Bellingham the 'cornerstone' of Real Madrid's future - Arbeloa

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa praised Jude Bellingham on Tuesday, calling the midfielder "a leader" who will be a "cornerstone of this team for many years."

Arbeloa's Madrid visit Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, where a win would guarantee their qualification for the knockout phase.

Bellingham had a slow start to 2025-26 -- recovering from shoulder surgery last summer -- but has impressed in Madrid's performances under new coach Arbeloa in recent days, scoring in last week's 6-1 win over Monaco.

"It's not that [Bellingham] was a surprise, but from day one, I've seen a player with exceptional quality and abilities," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Tuesday. "Anyone who's seen him on television knows it, but when you're up close, it's even more surprising.

"Beyond his football quality, I've seen a player who wants to be a leader, a role model. The other day, 48 hours after a game, I told him -- and I never, ever say this -- 'stop running.' The performance he's giving in training, his commitment and his leadership ... I'm very proud of having a player like Jude Bellingham."

Jude Bellingham's celebration after his goal against Monaco was a response to rumours about his off-field behaviour. Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bellingham has scored four goals in 17 LaLiga appearances this season, and two goals in six Champions League games.

He was one of a number of players singled out by fans at the Bernabéu for whistles after the sacking of Arbeloa's predecessor, Xabi Alonso, and celebrated last week's goal against Monaco with a 'drinking gesture' celebration aimed at online rumours about his behaviour off the field.

"There's two ways you can take it: you can cry about it and moan, or send a lawyer, or you can just roll with it and enjoy it," Bellingham told TNT Sports. "I know the truth, I know what really goes on in my personal life, I know what I give to the game and the team. All the outside noise doesn't really matter."

Arbeloa has been consistent in his praise of Bellingham since taking charge of the team earlier this month.

"On the pitch, he's capable of doing so many things well," the coach said on Tuesday. "He's a player who makes runs into space, gets into the box, has a good shot, he reads the game. He's young, but he has a lot of experience. And he's going to be the cornerstone of this Real Madrid for many years."