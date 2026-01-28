West Ham announce transfer of winger Adama Traoré from Fulham

Open Extended Reactions

West Ham United have announced the signing of winger Adama Traoré from Fulham on a permanent deal.

The move sees Traoré re-united with Nuno Espírito Santo, who managed him previously at Wolves.

"I've been seeing West Ham for a long time. It's a massive club, a massive fanbase. I've been watching since I was young, when I watched a film about West Ham. I know about the fans and how much passion they have, " Traoré said in a statement.

"My mentality is always to do better. It's always to improve as a player, to help the team as much as I can and I always say, if I'm the same person as yesterday, it's one day lost.

"I love the challenges. I think, of course, we have to go game by game. And this is what we're going to do, trying to do our best. I think everything comes from belief. And I believe we're going to achieve what we're looking for."

The 30-year-old is the third arrival in January at West Ham, following the signings of Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos.

Niclas Füllkrug and Guido Rodríguez have left the club while midfielder Lucas Paquetá is also edging closer to a return to Brazil.

Traoré joins a side firmly locked in a relegation battle. West Ham are 18th in the table on 20 points, but boosted their chances of surivival by winning their last two matches.