A record £9.49 billion ($13.08bn) was spent on international transfers in the men's game in 2025, according to FIFA's Global Transfer Report.

The figure for the last calendar year tops the previous record of £7.01bn ($9.66bn) set in 2023, with English football spending more than any other member association.

English clubs spent £2.7bn ($3.82bn) in 2025, with Germany and Italy the only other nations to break the one bn dollars mark, and brought in £1.28bn ($1.77bn) in international transfer fees.

Last year saw an all-time high of 86,158 international player ftransfers completed across the men's and women's professional game and amateur football.

The women's game spent a record £20.74 million ($28.6m) in 2025, representing an increase of more than 80% on the previous year.