Fulham agree £27m deal for Man City's Oscar Bobb - sources

Oscar Bobb is set for a move to Fulham from Manchester City. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City have agreed a fee with Fulham for winger Oscar Bobb, sources have told ESPN.

Bobb is set to move to Craven Cottage in a deal worth £27 million ($37m). City have also inserted a 20% sell-on clause, and agreed matching rights on any future bids for the 22-year-old.

The Norway international has been given permission to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms, with the transfer set to go through before the deadline on Monday.

City have allowed Bobb -- who was also the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund -- to move after signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a deal worth £64m earlier in January.

Bobb has made 15 appearances this season, but has slipped further down the pecking order following Semenyo's arrival.

The forward hasn't featured for City since December when he limped off during the Carabao Cup tie with Brentford.

He was restricted to just six appearances in all competitions last season after suffering a broken leg.

Bobb leaves City after making 47 appearances following his debut in 2023, scoring three goals.

He will hope his move to west London can help cement his place in the Norway squad ahead of next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.