Youri Tielemans out for at least two months as Aston Villa injury problems mount

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed Youri Tielemans is set to miss the next couple of months after he suffered an ankle injury at St James' Park on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Lamare Bogarde in the 74th minute of Villa's 2-0 victory over Newcastle following a clash with Lewis Miley and adds to a growing list of midfielders who are out.

The Belgian joins Boubacar Kamara on the sidelines as well as John McGinn, who confirmed he successfully underwent surgery earlier this week.

It means Villa will be without a number of their first-choice options in midfield for their last Europa League group-phase match against RB Salzburg at Villa Park on Thursday.

Villa have already secured their place in the top eight but will be looking to claim top spot with a win against Salzburg.

Youri Tielemans joins John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara on the physio table as the injuries begin to mount for Aston Villa. George Wood/Getty Images

Emery said: "We know about Kamara, McGinn and Tielemans.

"Kamara is a long time, I think he's not going to play this season. McGinn, more or less, is 6-8 weeks out, and Tielemans is 8-10 weeks out.

"After those updates of those players, we need to see how we can manage central midfielders in the matches we are going to play.

"Ross Barkley is coming back in a few days. He has been training individually but he's so close to joining us.

"I think the other players, they are well, they are fine for tomorrow."

Emery also confirmed the news that Douglas Luiz is close to rejoining the club, which would boost the options in the middle of the park following the recent injury crisis.

The 27-year-old previously made over 200 appearances for Villa before leaving to join Juventus in 2024.

The Brazilian spent the first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is ready to return to Villa Park for the remainder of the campaign.

Asked about his other midfield options, Emery added: "Amadou Onana will be coming back and Ross Barkley will be back in a few days.

Youri Tielemans will be out for at least two months after suffering an injury against Newcastle. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"I think Luiz is close to happening."

Leon Bailey's loan at Roma was terminated early last week but he will not be involved on Thursday, and neither will new signing Tammy Abraham after not being registered.

Abraham rejoined the club permanently on Tuesday from Besiktas after being a part of the Villa side that won promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances.

Emery added: "Of course, they are not involved in the Europa League, Leon Bailey and Tammy Abraham. They are out, but we have enough players.

"When we let Donyell Malen leave, Tammy Abraham was one of the players we had in mind. It is important to have two strikers. We are excited how he can help us."