Oscar Bobb joins Fulham from Manchester City

Oscar Bobb has joined Fulham. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fulham have complete a deal to sign winger Oscar Bobb from Manchester City, the club has confirmed.

The two Premier League sides agreed a deal worth £27 million ($37m), sources had previously told ESPN.

City have also inserted a 20% sell-on clause and agreed matching rights on any future bids for the 22-year-old.

"It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I'm very excited," Bobb, who will wear the No. 14 shirt, said.

"I've always known Fulham to be a good club, with good players and a great stadium. I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager, and he explained what the system's like, and how the lads are, and how the club is.

"He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision basically."

The Norway international will link up with a front line at Craven Cottage that includes Harry Wilson, Raúl Jiménez and Emile Smith Rowe.

Bobb has made 15 appearances for City this season, but slipped down the pecking order after the signing of Antoine Semenyo earlier in the January window.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.