PSG vs Newcastle United LIVE: Latest updates as Champions League league phase comes to close

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle go head-to-head in a huge Champions League clash on the final night of league phase action and you can follow live on ESPN.

The two sides are in a battle with at least nine others hoping to secure a spot among the top eight in the league phase table and avoid a two-game playoff to secure a spot in the last 16.

With both PSG and Newcastle's goal difference at a strong +10, they both know that a win will almost certainly see them in the top eight, but either a draw or defeat will likely not be enough and would see them drop into the playoff places.

Follow our live blog below.

Both sides have won four, drawn one and lost two of their opening seven matches and are guaranteed a place in the playoffs at least.

PSG lost 2-1 at Sporting CP in gameweek seven, which cost them the chance to all but secure their spot in the last 16 a week early.

Newcastle eased to a 3-0 win over PSV, putting them into contention to slot into the top eight, albeit with the extremely daunting challenge of a trip to the reigning champions.

The two sides have met just twice, both times in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League season in the old format, drawing 1-1 in Paris, while Newcastle stunned the Parisians, with a 4-1 win at St James' Park.