James Ward-Prowse joins Burnley on loan from West Ham

Open Extended Reactions

James Ward-Prowse has completed a loan move to Burnley from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The former England international will spend the remainder of the campaign at Turf Moor having passed his medical.

Ward-Prowse told Burnley's website: "I'm really pleased to be here. As soon as I heard of Burnley's interest and spoke to the manager, I knew this loan spell was just what I needed.

"There's a big battle between now and the end of the season, but I'm going to relish every moment. I just want to get out there, pull on the Burnley shirt and give my all for the challenge that's ahead."

The 31-year-old joined West Ham from Southampton in 2023, and spent the first half of last season on loan at Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest.

That deal was terminated early and Santo subsequently followed him to West Ham -- where Ward-Prowse had not made an appearance since the Portuguese coach's appointment in September.