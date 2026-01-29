Champions League talking points: Mourinho's masterclass, biggest disappointments, best moments, more

Open Extended Reactions

A frantic Wednesday night -- 18 games all at once -- wrapped the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, and we have much to talk about!

Anatoliy Trubin's heroics will long in the memory for Benfica fans and neutrals alike -- and probably Real Madrid supporters too! -- after the goalkeeper scored a stoppage-time goal to seal the Portuguese side's place in the knockout phase.

Elsewhere, Arsenal completed a clean sweep, winning all eight of their league phase games, while Chelsea won 3-2 in Napoli -- sealing the Blues a spot in the Top 8 and eliminating Antonio Conte's side in the process.

So, with the league phase complete and seedings set for Friday's knockout playoff round draw, ESPN FC's writers weigh in on the action so far and what's still to come.

Q1. What a night! Real Madrid fell out of the Top 8 with a 4-2 defeat at Benfica, a result that launched the Portuguese side into the knockout playoffs. Was Jose Mourinho's turnaround the most dramatic ending ever to a group stage since you started watching the Champions League?

James Olley: Funnily enough, the most dramatic endings to the group stage aren't really something that live in the memory. This competition is about knockout moments, trophy-winning moments. Real Madrid now have to play two extra games as heavy favourites and Benfica scrape into a playoff. That latter development was undeniably a dramatic moment, certainly in the way it came about, and the competition is better for having a character like Mourinho in it for a little longer. Napoli's topsy-turvy game against Chelsea was also fun. But don't let one enjoyable night in front of the TV mask the weeks and weeks of diluted nonsense it took to get to this point. And the teams who won't be seeded in the knockout rounds are Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, AS Monaco, FK Qarabag, Bodo/Glimt and Benfica. Bodo getting this far is a good story but does anyone really expect any major upsets in this extra playoff round? So what was the point again?

Julien Laurens: I don't want to ever hear again that this format of the competition is not good! I don't want anyone to moan again about it. This was brilliant drama again, as we expected at the start of the night. There was always going to be some drama! It could have been at PSG-Newcastle or at another game, but it had to be Mourinho and Benfica! Who else? The narrative was there for it: Mourinho against his former club with the opportunity to knock them out of the Top 8. He sent Trubin up for the free kick which was never a free kick! The delivery was perfect and Thibaut Courtois, who made some big saves before, couldn't save the header. The only thing that this can come close to is the Francesco Acerbi goal for Inter Milan in the semifinals last season against Barcelona. That's why we love football so much!

Beth Lindop: I mean, how can you not love football, eh? There are few greater sights in football than a goalkeeper scoring a goal and for this one to be so significant in terms of keeping Benfica's Champions League dreams alive makes it all the more special. It's hard to remember a more dramatic climax so early in the competition and for advocates of the new format, it's further evidence that the extra games are worth the pay-off. Plus, who doesn't want to see more Mourinho touchline antics? Absolutely box office.

Gab Marcotti: Hell yes! Because it's freaking Jose Mourinho against his old club! Because Benfica had lost their first four games in the group stage! Because it's freaking Real Madrid! Because they had lost three of four games in all competitions prior to this one! Because they needed a raft of results elsewhere to go their way for this to even be a possibility! Because they actually battered Real Madrid (2.99 to 1.50 xG)! Because the goal came deep in injury time with the last touch of the game! Because the goalscorer, Trubin, is a freaking goalkeeper! Because Trubin didn't appear to realize they needed a fourth and seemed to be time-wasting seconds before his goal! Because it's Mourinho!

Mark Ogden: What an ending! It was only missing a Mourinho sprint down the touchline, but you can't have everything. And credit must go to Mourinho because, with seven minutes of stoppage-time played, he ordered Trubin forward for the last-ditch free kick. Trubin headed home for an incredible goal to seal Benfica's playoff spot. The best part of this story is that Real Madrid will now face Benfica or Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs. Let's just hope it's Benfica so we can have the prospect of Mourinho getting under Real's skin yet again.

Sam Tighe: I can't think of anything that matches that. The Real Madrid meltdown (two red cards), the fact the goalkeeper scored, the fact it was Mourinho ... that was outrageous. The best comparison I can even try to offer is Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's 95th-minute winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Marseille in 2022, which saw them qualify for the knockouts. But come on. Højberg is not a goalkeeper, so it's significantly less novel than the utter madness we just watched.

Rob Dawson: In terms of drama, it doesn't get much better than a goalkeeper scoring in the 98th minute to seal a place in the Champions League knockout rounds. Goalkeeper Jimmy Glass is still a famous name in the U.K. after he scored a last-minute goal which saved Carlisle United from relegation and kept them in the Football League in 1999. It's likely that the name Trubin will never be forgotten in Lisbon.

Alex Kirkland: It was an incredible, head-spinning few minutes, with Real Madrid all of a sudden out of the Top 8, and Benfica progressing, with Mourinho in tears as he headed down the tunnel after the final whistle. It's hard to think of a group stage climax that came close. The most memorable turnaround featuring a Spanish team in recent years was probably Atlético Madrid, who had been bottom of their group before they went to FC Porto and won 3-1 in December 2021, with two of their goals coming in added time. But even that can't compare to this. Real Madrid were famously never eliminated in the group stage in the old UCL format. Now, for two years in a row, they've been forced into the playoffs.

Sam Marsden: For all the above reasons, it was obviously amazing. Very little can beat a last-minute goal from a goalkeeper. How it will be remembered will depend on what comes next, which I think we all hope will be another dose of Mourinho vs. Alvaro Arbeloa. It's unlikely Benfica would beat Madrid over two legs (surely not?) but we all need Part II after the remarkable scenes we witness in Lisbon. Football gods, do your thing.

Q2. Who/what has been the biggest disappointment of the league phase?

Dawson: It has to be Napoli. Antonio Conte will argue that Italian clubs aren't working with the same budget as the European heavyweights -- particularly in the Premier League -- but the reigning Serie A champions shouldn't anywhere near the bottom of a 36-team table. Losing 6-2 at PSV Eindhoven and failing to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home are poor results. Conte has an impressive record in domestic football, but for whatever reason he's never seemed able to replicate it in the Champions League.

Olley: I'd have to pick the league phase format itself. The second year of this Swiss model has reinforced my view of the first: the importance of matches between big teams are diluted, the extra two matches add nothing but an unnecessary increase on player workload, and the televisual feast of Matchday 8 comes at too high a price of sterile build-up. It is the European Super League by not-so-stealth design. Giving the top two home advantage in the knockout rounds is merely an incentive to make a flawed system have more meaning, and there is an argument it overtly compromises the purity of knockout football -- which the last-16 stage onwards always was.

Ogden: I completely agree with James on this. The league phase may have heavyweight clashes on each matchday, but the games don't really mean anything because the giants know they'll qualify anyway. Ok, you might argue that was always the case in the old group phase, but we did see some super-clubs -- Manchester United, Barcelona -- crash into the UEFA Europa League in recent years, as there was more jeopardy and clubs knew they had less margin for error. This league phase has been a long preamble towards a somewhat inevitable conclusion.

Tighe: Sorry James, and sorry Mark ... I remain a big fan of this new format. There's enough peril involved across the first eight games and I cannot get on board with the idea that some of these games "don't matter" -- they absolutely do. That's why dropped points in the first three or four weeks are likely to scupper your chances of finishing in The top 8, as this first phase has effectively become a quest to stay perfect. The stakes start high and stay there. Last year Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester City dropped into the playoffs, then paid the price. This year, Real Madrid, Internazionale, Pars Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juve (again) risk the same. I am willing to die on this hill: the league phase is good!

Marcotti: I kinda feel I need to address more than one issue here. The biggest disappointment has to be Villarreal. Their table looks worse than it should because after the Dortmund shellacking left them with one point from five games, they took their foot off the gas, which is understandable. But still, this is an embarrassment for a side that are fourth in LaLiga. Even with a stretched squad, you expected more.

As for the format, I like it, because it encourages attacking, less speculative football. In that sense, it's definitely more entertaining. The "jeopardy" argument is a valid one, but I think it's because the seedings are pretty meaningless (other than finishing top eight). There's an easy fix, albeit one that only me and UEFA general secretary Theo Theodoridis like, which is why it won't happen: Let the top seed choose their opponent for the knockouts. Then second seed picks next, and on down from there. Not only would it add a layer of drama, but it would make games far more meaningful.

Last year, Liverpool won the group stage. What was their reward (other than missing out on the playoff round)? Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. Some reward!

Kirkland: I agree with Gab, it's Villarreal. One point! For one of the best teams in Spain! Embarrassing is the word. It's been the kind of campaign that makes you think: what's the point of working so hard, all season, to qualify for the Champions League if you're going to perform like this? Whatever the circumstances or mitigating factors -- like prioritising LaLiga, and some tough fixtures in Europe -- there's really no excuse. Lose to Tottenham Hotspur, Man City, Dortmund, sure. But Pafos and F.C. København? I really rate Marcelino Garcia Toral as a coach, but he has some serious questions to answer.

Marsden: Yeah, I've got to go with Villarreal here too. For a team from Europe's top five leagues -- and it doesn't matter which of those we are talking about -- to not win a single game is pretty pitiful. Defeats to Pafos and at home to København were probably the lows of Villarreal's campaign, but there is no shortage of moments to pick from. What makes their results even more surprising is that, until recently, they were keeping pace with Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. One point from eight games is not a good look for the Spanish top flight.

Lindop: When it comes to biggest disappointment, I'm going to go for Inter Milan. Last season's finalists will likely still qualify for the round of 16 but, considering they're five points clear at the top of Serie A, I think they've been a little bit underwhelming. Now, that might sound harsh considering they've won four of their eight games, but they failed to really assert themselves in either of their home matches against Liverpool and Arsenal, and they were beaten away at Atlético Madrid. They haven't shown they're ready to make the next step as far as winning the competition is concerned.

Laurens: I like this format a lot, I did last year and I still do. In terms of disappointment, I agree on both Napoli and Villarreal too. How can you be fourth in LaLiga and second-bottom in the Champions League at the same time? For many of us, Villarreal were one of the teams to watch as a surprise package; instead, they've been a laughing stock! For Napoli, Conte has always struggled in the Champions League, so it's unsurprising to see his team not doing well this year. Eintracht Frankfurt have been a shambles too, so have Ajax Amsterdam.

Q3. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are clearly the front-runners to win it all based on their dominance in the league phase. Is there any other team that comes close and can win it all?

Dawson: Real Madrid. It's been a turbulent season with the noise around Vinícius Júnior and the departure of Xabi Alonso, but it's still a team packed full of special players. Often, Champions League knockout ties are decided by moments, and Real Madrid have the type of attackers who produce them time and time again. Then there's the weight of history. It's something that's impossible to quantify, but there's something about Real Madrid in the Champions League. Despite their problems, they're a team that no one will want to face in March and April.

Ogden: Arsenal and Bayern are the favourites now, but it means nothing because the slate is wiped clean at the start of the knockout rounds. The League Phase is basically a glorified preseason campaign, and now the real action begins. So, feel free to mock, but I'm tipping Liverpool and PSG to reach the final if they avoid each other along the way. Put all of your league phase stats and form guides in the bin because it's a completely different tournament when it's two-legged ties and sudden death. PSG will come good, and Liverpool too: we've all seen how Anfield can propel Liverpool to remarkable results.

Tighe: Mark's right: The league phase isn't a great indicator of what's to come. You need only look at PSG here, who last season sprang to life at the turn of the year and suddenly became an unstoppable force. Tipping a team here isn't easy, as there's plenty of reasons to downgrade most team's chances (Barcelona have Pedri's dodgy hamstrings, Liverpool are too open, Real Madrid are too combustible), so I'll be super boring and choose ... the reigning champs, PSG, again.

Lindop: I do have a weird feeling about Liverpool this season. Now, I may well end up with egg on my face as they've been pretty terrible at times in the Premier League this term, but for the most part, the Champions League has provided some respite, with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid among the opponents they've already vanquished. With less of a focus on set pieces and physicality in Europe, Arne Slot's side are better equipped for success. They have a lot of talented individuals and will fancy themselves to beat anyone in a knockout tie at Anfield.

The fact that they won't be involved in a title race in the spring could also work in their favour, too.

Olley: Barcelona. The Premier League has produced three of the past six winners and that undermines the argument I'm about to make ... but the intensity of English football can often catch up with teams who reach the latter stages of the competition. Three games a week for months on end, with no winter break, plus the intensity of a title race -- which may now exist after Arsenal's recent form -- may all be factors. Barcelona look more stable than Real Madrid, although I see Rob's argument about their pedigree and individual quality being a threat to anyone. We may all feel stupid ignoring last season's champions, PSG, too.

Marcotti: They're kinda two different questions. Being the third best team right now and being the third favorite are two different things. Heck, if Arsenal get embroiled in an energy-sapping title race, they might not be the favorites. A lot can happen in a few months. For me, Barcelona are the third best team right now (with all their foibles). Third-favorites to win, well, I'm not going to discount Real Madrid, simply because of pedigree, Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois. I am slightly surprised how gung-ho everybody is about Paris Saint-Germain. Compared to last season, they downgraded their goalkeeper (at least, short-term), Marquinhos is a year older and they've already lost to Marseille, Paris FC, AS Monaco, Bayern (at home!) and Sporting CP this season.

Kirkland: I've got big doubts about both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barça's defence is weak. No clean sheets in the Champions League this season, with 14 goals conceded, is not good enough. They conceded three goals at Club Brugge, and two at Slavia Prague. I'm not sure they can be relied upon in the latter stages. And yes, Madrid have Mbappé, Courtois and an improving Vini Jr, but they're not particularly strong at the back either, or in midfield. Just look at how many chances they gave up to Benfica on Wednesday. I'd look to Liverpool or PSG.

Laurens: There is no way this current PSG team can win it again. Going back to back is hard enough if you keep your level at the same height from one season to the next, but it's even harder if your level drops! This team is the shadow of the team that walked over Europe's best last season, so rule them out! I still think that another Premier League team would be third favourite. My money would be on Liverpool and Manchester City. I know they have issues so far this season, but they are also capable on their day, with their key players, to beat anyone else.

Marsden: Forget the top two, because holders PSG still have to be the favourites for me. The league phase is increasingly relevant, and home advantage in the second leg through to a potential final will be huge for Arsenal and Bayern, but the key is who peaks in spring, not winter. A demanding Premier League campaign may count against Arsenal later in the competition, and while Lens are pushing PSG hard, Luis Enrique's side should be able to better balance European football. Bayern's commanding Bundesliga lead could help them stay fresh for the Champions League's latter phases well.

Q4. Who/what was your favorite moment/goal/player of the league phase, and why?

Tighe: I'll probably never stop mentioning it: I was in the stadium for Micky van de Ven's outrageous solo goal for Tottenham vs. F.C. København. It's the best goal I've ever seen live. He picked the ball up on the edge of his own box, started running and just kept going. He beat five, arguably six, players and lashed it in. Not only was it a ridiculous individual feat, but that stadium really hasn't seen too many positive moments this season, so I'd count myself as even more fortunate on account of that.

Marcotti: I'm going to go a bit left field here. It's week one of the Champions League, Kairat Almaty, debutants in the competition, traveling away to Sporting CP. Their first-choice keeper got injured in the qualifying round against Celtic to get them into the league phase. Their second-choice keeper got injured four days earlier, in a league game, so 18-year-old Sherhan Kalmurza has to make his first-ever start as a professional.

After 21 minutes, Sporting get a penalty. Kalmurza bounces up and down in the goalmouth. Morten Hjulmand takes the spot-kick and Kalmurza's kick save denies him the goal! It didn't last. Sporting scored four and a week later, he conceded five at home to Real Madrid. But no matter. Thanks to an 18-year-old debutant, until the 44th minute (when Sporting took the lead), you believed in fairy tales.

Dawson: I'm going for Jens Petter Hauge's goal for Bodo/Glimt against Manchester City. It's obviously not a moment Pep Guardiola will remember fondly, but for the Bodo/Glimt fans packed into the stadium that night, it's something they'll never forget. It was a superb effort, with Hauge feinting away from Rodri with a clever step-over before guiding his shot into the top corner; Gianluigi Donnarumma could only watch the ball fly past as he sank to his knees. What a goal, and what a night for Bodo/Glimt.

Kirkland: For Real Madrid, two individual performances stand out. Mbappé's four-goal haul at Olympiacos -- including a seven-minute hat trick -- and Vinícius' display against Monaco in Matchday 7. Madrid haven't been convincing overall, but Mbappé, as the competition's top scorer so far, has delivered. Also, it felt like so long since we'd seen Vini performing at this level, with this kind of intensity and energy, creating three goals and then scoring a brilliant solo effort himself.

Olley: From the games I attended, Estevao's performance against Barcelona was a memorable highlight. Lamine Yamal is obviously a phenomenal talent, and the game was billed as Estevao's chance to show he could one day reach Yamal's level: two 18-year-olds with the world at their feet. It felt an unfair framing given how much Yamal has already achieved in the game and yet, on the night, the Brazilian produced a magical display capped by a brilliant individual goal.

Lindop: Well, I've backed Liverpool to win the whole thing so I'm going to pick out Dominik Szoboszlai as my player of the league phase. The Hungary international has been the Reds' best performer by some distance, with four goals and three assists in the Champions League so far. His pressure penalty to secure a victory away to Inter Milan and his clever free kick against Marseille were highlights. If Slot's side do go all the way this term, you can bet that Szoboszlai will have something to do with it.

Ogden: It feels like a lifetime ago now, but Marcus Rashford's two goals for Barcelona against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Matchday 1 were a real highlight -- especially his stunning 20-yard strike. We've all seen Rashford have ups and downs during his time at Manchester United, and the ups included some great goals in big games -- his performance against Eddie Howe's side was a reminder of why he can still be a world-class player. Consistency has always been Rashford's problem, but he owned the Champions League stage that night.

Marsden: It has to be Yamal's goal against Club Brugge not just because it was a brilliant goal, slightly different to some of the other strikes we've seen so far, but because of how crazy the match was. Brugge led three times against Barça before eventually drawing 3-3 in a crazy game in Belgium. The Yamal goal, which made it 2-2, was superb. Grabbing the ball outside the box, he ghosted between two opponents and passed to Fermín López, who flicked it back to him, and then produced an outrageous finish with the outside of his boot.

Laurens: For me, it has to be Mbappé's whole campaign so far. To score 12 goals in seven games is exceptional. There was his quadruple against Olympiacos, of course, but everything he has done so far in the competition has been amazing. He is on track to get close to his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a Champions League campaign. To do it in a dysfunctional side like this current Real Madrid, still not at their best collectively, is even more remarkable.