PSG's injury woes continue as winger Kvaratskhelia limps off

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain's injury woes continued as star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia limped off with a right leg injury against Newcastle in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kvaratskhelia sustained the injury following a tackle from Anthony Elanga midway through the first half at Parc des Princes.

After a few moments of treatment he was helped off by right back Achraf Hakimi, who was injured on the same field against Bayern Munich in November, and a staff member.

Kvaratskhelia was unable to put any weight on his right leg, which was stretched out ahead of him as he was assisted down the tunnel. Kvaratskhelia scored against Sporting last Tuesday and was looking sharp down the right flank before his injury.

Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Nuno Mendes, goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and several other key players have been injured this season.

Some, like Doué, Dembélé and now Kvaratskhelia, have been injured twice.