Champions Cup: Gotham upset, Arsenal showcase women's soccer's inequity

LONDON -- The inaugural FIFA Champions Cup semifinals played out in a half-empty GTech Stadium in Brentford, with two vastly different results: one that was expected, Arsenal's 6-0 demolition of AS FAR, and one surprise package: Gotham FC's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brazilian side Corinthians.

The poor timing and planning of the competition meant that the first game, Corinthians vs. Gotham, was spectated by groups of children on school trips, with a traveling contingent of loud London Corinthians supporters in the middle. The 12:30 p.m. local kickoff time made it virtually impossible for most fans to attend.

The 6 p.m. kickoff for Arsenal-AS FAR was not any easier, with most people leaving work around that time. Still, the heavy local Arsenal fan base were out in force, and a smaller contingent of Moroccan and AS FAR fans were dotted around the two stands that were open.

The competition that was implemented instead of the Club World Cup, which was postponed to 2028, will take place annually for the three years in between each installment of the Club World Cup. With two teams currently out of season and a major tournament every summer from 2027 onward, the timing and ability to implement a new tournament and at an adequate time is not easy.

Yet, the feeling among most is that, despite FIFA's claims of trying to grow women's football, the competition was shoehorned in and those in the women's game are at odds about whether this is indeed the best way to achieve sustainable growth.

A surprise victory for the underdog

The tournament was pitted as the battle between the Concacaf champions, Gotham, against Arsenal, the European entrant; the NWSL vs. the Women's Super League. Many expected the pair to meet in the final as the two highest-ranked teams with vastly more resource at their disposal.

That did not stop history from being made, though, as Gabi Zanotti, Corinthians' 40-year-old captain, netted the winner in the 83rd minute to surprise fans who had expected Gotham to sweep through the competition.

Gotham looked like a team out of season, managing only one of their 20 shots on target. Yes, Corinthians did too at times -- their seasons starts in February, Gotham's in March -- with two shots on target from nine attempts, but for all of Gotham's preparations (staying in Spain for several weeks, playing teams like Bayern Munich), it did not help them against the fast pace and physicality of the South American champions. Perhaps their preparation was focused more on the possibility of meeting Arsenal in the final than immediate challenge of Corinthians.

Earning $200,000 for reaching the third-place playoff after spending out of pocket for their Europe-based preparations, the NWSL side will lose money participating in this competition.

Corinthians were also three players down due to visa issues. A trio, described as three of their best players, were unable to travel to the U.K. until Sunday, missing the semifinal and leaving little time for them to prepare as an entire unit.

Corinthians caused a shock in the FIFA Champions Cup by beating Gotham in the semifinals on Wednesday. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise, then, that the contingent of Corinthians fans, largely made up from the London Corinthians supporters who flooded one section of the largely empty GTech Stadium and were elated at full time. They cheered, screamed, jumped and waved black and white scarves in the air. They did this during the game, too, but it was taken to another level at full time as the players joined in on the celebration.

Zanotti was raised into the air in front of the fans, basking in the appreciation for what she has done for the club, leading them to a final and earning them at least $1 million in prize money. That's for just making the final; they could win $2.3 million if they defeat Arsenal on Sunday, a life-changing amount for the club.

The victory was validation, a statement that Brazilian football clubs, despite lacking in resource compared to their North American counterparts, are just as capable and competitive.

Showcasing the disparity in women's football

It was probably a far more expected and anticipated result from the second game, with Arsenal dominating AS FAR, showing the vast gulf between the two sides and the resources afforded to them.

Arsenal came out of the gate strong with four goals in the first half -- one each from Stina Blackstenius, Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith, and a penalty from Mariona Caldentey -- before a quick double within 10 minutes from substitute Alessia Russo had taken the local team to 6-0. The score line and stats -- Arsenal had 21 shots, 10 on target; AS FAR had four shots with 1 on target -- are reflective of where the two teams are on a global scale.

Arsenal, whose history predates the formation of a league in Morrocco, have built resource, financial backing and a legacy, first winning the Champions League in 2007 and again 18 years later to earn them a place in this competition. They are arguably one of the best-funded and -supported clubs.

AS FAR, although domestically dominant, winning every league title since 2015 and every Throne Cup since 2013, aren't in the same league, but neither are the confederations. European football is still regarded as one of the most affluent and advanced confederations, while women's football in Africa is still in its infancy.

This game was slightly skewed in Arsenal's favor. Firstly, they did not have far to travel, unlike the four-hour flight AS FAR endured, meaning fatigue was reduced and fan numbers were naturally higher. The visitors also didn't arrive until Monday due to visa issues.

The games were moved from the west coast of the U.S. because Arsenal are in the middle of their season and facing crucial title-deciding games either side of the competition. AS FAR are also in the middle of their season, but it was the Gunners who put their foot down, moving the games closer to home.

Arsenal have also been able to prepare at their own training ground and will likely have facilities that the other teams do not have in this competition. FIFA will also host the final at the Emirates, amplifying the home advantage that was already felt during the semifinals.

It is the first time a team from Africa has played a European club in a competitive match, marking history for both sides. AS FAR will earn $200,000 in prize money, much of which will go toward the cost of the trip, but it is still regarded as a transformative bonus as well as global recognition.