Renee Slegers: Arsenal driven by silverware, not prize money

Open Extended Reactions

Renee Slegers insists Arsenal will not be thinking about the money on offer when they take on Corinthians in Sunday's inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup final.

The Gunners boss said "humble" Arsenal "earned the right" to face the Brazilian outfit, after beating Moroccan side AS FAR 6-0 at Brentford's Gtech Stadium to book their place in the final.

Arsenal have already guaranteed themselves at least the $1 million (£725k) awarded to the runners-up, but Slegers remains adamant her side are motivated more by the silverware and bragging rights than a potential $2.3m (£1.67m) payout.

"We want to win a trophy," Slegers said. "That's what the players play for, so that will be on our minds on Sunday, that we're really close now. We're one game away from a trophy.

- Champions Cup: Gotham upset, Gunners showcase women's soccer inequity

"What's important is that there's investments in so many ways in women's football so we can make more things possible. We can in all facets, development of young players, referees, coaching, everything.

"That's of course where money starts to play a role, so it's good that there's more and more money in the game."

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and goals from Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith either side of a Mariona Caldentey penalty gave the Gunners a 4-0 lead at the break.

Renee Slegers has insisted that prize money is not Arsenal's concern ahead of the Champions Cup final on Sunday. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Substitute Alessia Russo added two more goals in the second half as England boss Sarina Wiegman watched on from the stand.

"We had to earn the right today, and that's what I'm very proud of. We had to do the basics really well, we had to be very humble, about every action on the pitch," Slegers added.

"We couldn't be thinking about the final yet or the next game at the weekend, but now we've earned the right to play the final.

"That's one step closer to being history-makers, and that's what we want to be."